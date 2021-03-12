‘Love After Lockup’ is a reality TV series that focuses on couples who try to make a relationship work after their respective partners come out of prison. The docuseries have appealed to a significant portion of the crowd because of their unique concept that is fundamentally centered around love. Since its launch, it has been successfully running for three seasons, and now, the question that begs to be answered is: When will ‘Love After Lockup’ season 4 come out? Here’s everything we know about it.

Love After Lockup Season 4 Release Date

‘Love After Lockup’ Season 3 premiered on July 17, 2020, on We TV and concluded on March 12, 2021. The show received a great deal of fame because of its high drama quotient and entertaining premise. With regards to the fourth season, here’s what we know. So far, the show has not been renewed for the fourth season. There has been no word on cancellation either. Since the show is known as one of the best reality shows on We TV, there is a good prospect for the show to return. Its production company Sharp Entertainment is acclaimed for ‘Man vs. Wild.’ But ‘Love After Lockup’ is a completely different genre that has further popularized the company to another level.

We all know that wherever there is love, audiences can’t help but be invested. ‘Love After Lockup’ is additionally one of the most-watched shows on TV. So it stands to reason that ‘Love After Lockup’ will likely be renewed at some point in the near future. Although We TV has not released any update for the same as of yet, we can realistically hope for the popular series to come back. If and when that happens, we can expect ‘Love After Lockup’ Season 4 to release sometime in 2022.

Love After Lockup Season 4 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

The show features a different group of cast members every season. But there is a prerequisite that states that every couple must have been separated for years because one of them was locked up in prison. Season 3 features seven couples – Jessica and Maurice, Shawn and Destinie, John and Kristianna, Scott and Lindsey, Tyrice and Chanda, Shavel and Quaylon, and Heather and Dylan. Season 4 will introduce a fresh set of lovers who are separated by prison sentences and trying to keep the romance going from behind the bars. We will see them navigate life’s ups and downs, which will either make or break their relationships.

What Can Love After Lockup Season 4 be About?

‘Love After Lockup’ is completely unscripted, and it shows a group of couples trying to start a new phase in their lives. They seek to save their relationships which sometimes work out, and during other times, they don’t. They meet after several years, and things have certainly changed. The show basically helps the members in discovering if their love is true.

In season 4, we will see more couples, all with their own stories and different dynamics. They will try to make love work from behind bars, which is a testament to how strong the power of love sometimes can be. And it is that very emotion that helps a relationship, whatever the circumstances might be. As we all know, relationships are fundamentally hard to maintain, and with ‘Love After Lockup,’ things get even more difficult and complicated.

