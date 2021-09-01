In the latest episode of ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,’ season 10, Rasheeda was deeply concerned about her health. Thinking it could be pregnancy, she informed Kirk about her sickness. Sierra was delighted to be away from her family while Karlie didn’t like her daughter’s boyfriend KP. Dee walking into the pre-wedding celebrations was not appreciated by the engaged couple. You can dive into the recap section for more details. Now, without further ado, here is what ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ season 10 episode 10 has in store!

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 10 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ season 10 episode 10 will release on September 6, 2021, at 8 pm ET on VH1. The show releases new episodes on a weekly basis, and each one is around an hour long.

Where to Watch Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 10 Episode 10 Online?

If you have a cable connection, you can watch ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ season 10 episode 10 on VH1 at the aforementioned date and time. Without a cable connection, you can stream it on VH1’s official website or the VH1 app. If none of these options are viable, you can watch the show live on DirecTV, Philo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. Fans of the show can also buy/rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video. Hulu subscribers can access the episodes here, and those using Paramount+ can easily watch up to season 8 of the show here.

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 10 Episode 10 Spoilers

In the tenth episode, Dee’s presence might suck out all the positivity from Yandy and Mendeecees’ wedding. Judy might also have to explain herself to the couple who were not expecting Momma Dee in Dubai. Karlie and Jasmine might drift apart now that the former has shown her disapproval for KP, Jasmine’s boyfriend.

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 10 Episode 9 Recap

In the ninth episode titled ‘Mama Drama,’ the limelight shifted from Yandy and Mendeecees’ event to Rasheeda, who was worried about being pregnant. Karlie dropped in with her daughter, Jasmine, who incessantly joked about her boyfriend, much to her mother’s disappointment. She thought that he had sabotaged her daughter’s career, and when he finally walked in, Karlie was furious. Renni, on the other hand, has been working hard to produce a good album, but once it is done, she couldn’t wait to spend more time with the kids.

At that point in the episode, Rasheeda was completely sure that she is pregnant. Sierra was glad to be away from her mom and sisters, while Yandy desired to see her daughter. Rasheeda talked to Kirk about her concern, so he then took her to buy a pregnancy test. Renni was finally reunited with her children, but her mother was somehow not on the same page as her. Renni realized that her birth-giver was more interested in her money, and as soon as that was aired out, they got into a huge fight.

Rasheeda’s test showed negative and the pair sighed in relief. Meanwhile, Dee walked in, telling them that Judy invited her. The tension was palpable as Dee and Yandy talked. Dee said that Judy had spoken harshly against their first wedding. The couple in question, Yandy, and Mendeecees were infuriated. Yandy said that they weren’t legally bound but have always been fiercely committed to each other.

