In the latest episode of ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,’ season 10, Safaree left Erica to deal with her pregnancy on her own terms. He needed to catch a break, and going to Miami was the best way he could decompress. Yandy and Mendeecees invited the gang for a ceremony in Dubai, where the intense drama unfolded! If you want a rundown of the events shaping episode 8, check out the recap. Now, here is what ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ season 10 episode 9 could reveal!

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 10 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ season 10 episode 9 will release on August 30, 2021, at 8 pm ET on VH1. The show releases new episodes on a weekly basis, and each one is around an hour long.

Where to Watch Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 10 Episode 9 Online?

If you have a cable connection, you can watch ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ season 10 episode 9 on VH1 at the aforementioned date and time. Without a cable connection, you can stream it on VH1’s official website or the VH1 app. If none of these options are viable, you can watch the show live on DirecTV, Philo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV. Fans of the show can also buy/rent the episodes on Amazon Prime. Hulu subscribers can access the episodes here, and those using Paramount+ can easily watch up to season 8 of the show here.

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 10 Episode 9 Spoilers

In the ninth episode, Safaree and Erica might finally call it quits. Rasheeda will take a pregnancy test that will reveal whether her sickness is attributed to that or some other unknown reason. Joc and Amoni’s fracturing relationship will cause problems for both of them. Yada and Baby Tate might finally go on a date!

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 10 Episode 8 Recap

In the eighth episode, Safaree took off for Miami after the major fight between him and Erica at the baby shower. He was still reeling over the events from the last few days, particularly when she threw paint on his motorcycle. Meanwhile, Baby Tate returned from Jamaica and rushed to see her tarot card reader, hoping to get positive readings on her future. Except for her love life, everything else looked promising.

Mendeecees apologized to Yandy for the harsh remarks he made back in Arizona. He also informed her about their upcoming trip to Dubai. His mother would be tagging along as well, which could make things complicated for them. The couple also debated whether to invite Infinity. Elsewhere, Joc met Amoni, the mother of his eldest son, who has been unable to cope with his father’s absence. He has been making friends with the wrong people, and Joc planned to confront him about the same.

Yada and Baby Tate have been missing each other because of their busy schedule, so the latter proposed the idea of going on a date. In Miami, Safaree has been spending all his free time partying with different women. Erica and Bambi remained locked up at home, whereas the others left for Dubai. There might be a third pregnancy in the picture, too, because Rasheeda reported feeling nauseous. In the meantime, Joc and Amoni’s conversation ended in a serious brawl, with Amoni later departing in anger.

Read More: Where is Love and Hip Hop Atlanta Filmed?