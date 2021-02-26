Created by Tim Miller, ‘Love, Death & Robots’ (also stylized as ‘LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS’) is an adult animated anthology streaming television series comprising stand-alone episodes. Each of the episodes has a thematic connection with the subjects mentioned in the title of the show. The award-winning series first premiered in March 2019 and received a strong response from the viewers.

It also gained favorable reviews from the critics for its variety of animation styles. However, the portrayal of women in the series has been deemed problematic. Those who enjoy watching gore, action, and fascinating technology would have binge-watched the first season. If you are looking for an update about what the future holds for the series, you are in the right place!

Love, Death & Robots Season 2 Release Date

‘Love, Death & Robots’ season 1 released in its entirety on March 15, 2019, on Netflix. The first season has 18 episodes that run for 6-17 minutes each.

As far as the second season is concerned, here is what we know. On June 10, 2019, Netflix announced the renewal of the series for a second installment, although an exact release date is not yet known. The fundamental structure of the show is such that the production time for each episode varies considerably. The making of the first season involved working with multiple studios to come up with diverse animation. This could be a primary reason why the makers are taking so long to announce the release date.

"Love, Death and Robots" will be back! Jennifer Yuh Nelson has joined as supervising director for Volume 2 and will oversee all episodes pic.twitter.com/8OVStMbpeP — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) June 10, 2019

However, an early 2020 interview with series composer Rob Cairns may help us get a picture of how far along is the production for season 2. He revealed that a few of the episodes of the second season were “pretty much done” by the time he started working on them. Cairns shared that he had finished most of his work for season 1 in the summer of 2017, but the final audio mix was only done in the fall of 2018.

If we consider the above-mentioned factors, a season could take more than one and a half years to produce. Pairing that with the fact that the global pandemic has compelled people to come up with alternative ways rather than work together in person, the production for season 2 can also suffer some delays. Accounting for all these factors, we can expect ‘Love, Death & Robots’ season 2 to release sometime in late 2021.

Love, Death & Robots Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast and voice cast for the second season have not yet been announced. However, it has been confirmed that director and animator Jennifer Yuh Nelson is the supervising director of the upcoming season. The episodes in season 1 vary from animation styles to storytelling, with a plethora of actors and voice artists lending their voice to different characters.

Some of the notable names are Omid Abtahi, Gary Cole, Chris Parnell, Nolan North, John DiMaggio, Jill Talley, Stefan Kapičić, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Aaron Himelstein, and Samira Wiley. Topher Grace (Rob) and Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Gail) are the only cast members who appear in live-action roles of the show in the episode ‘Ice Age.’ Therefore, we can expect the same from season 2. Although there is a possibility that some of the cast members from season 1 may return to voice different characters, we may also be introduced to a new ensemble of actors and voice artists.

Love, Death & Robots Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The series presents an anthology of unconnected stories with no chronological connection. Each episode brings in a different story. Some of the episodes in the first outing of the show have 18 different stories, of which 16 are adaptations of short stories. Tim Miller only gave the outlines and drafts for each episode so that the studios could make changes at their convenience.

While an episode in season 1 deals with a young couple finding a time-dilated civilization in their freezer, another deals with two werewolves who are US Marines posted in Afghanistan. Other episodes bring different stories with tones of humor, ultraviolence, and some sexualized content. Therefore, in the second season, we will come across many such diverse stories that embody science-fiction and the supernatural in a cocktail of animation styles.

Read More: Shows and Films Like Love, Death and Robots