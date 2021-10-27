Love, Death and Robots Season 3 Release Date and New Plot Details

Created by Tim Miller for streaming platform Netflix, ‘Love, Death, and Robots’ is a vibrant, cerebral, dark, and ambient adult animated sci-fi anthology series. The series is a reimagination of Miller’s dream reboot of the 1981 animated sci-fi movie ‘Heavy Metal,’ which the creator envisioned with David Fincher. Fincher acts as an executive producer for the series, alongside Tim Miller, Joshua Donen, and Jennifer Miller. The immensely intriguing motley stories are often mind-bending, sometimes strange, but always compelling.

Following its premiere in March 2019, the fan-favorite show spawned two seasons amidst overwhelming fan praise and critical acclaim. Critics especially praised the diverse animation style, the taut storytelling, and the provocative themes. Unfortunately, the second volume comprises eight episodes compared to eighteen of the first season, and you must be craving for more. If you are curious about the development and other details of the third follow-up, let us investigate further.

Love, Death and Robots Season 3 Release Date

‘Love, Death and Robots’ season 2 premiered in its entirety on May 14, 2021, on Netflix. The second season packs eight episodes with runtimes ranging between 6 and 18 minutes. Let us now delve into the production of the third season.

Alongside the second season’s premiere, the show was picked by Netflix for the third follow-up of eight episodes. Following the immense popularity of the show, the streaming platform did not have many options either. Moreover, the creators do not want to stop their bite-size storytelling anytime soon. Hopefully, we shall have much more to look forward to, provided Netflix blesses the show with regular renewals. As of April 2021, volume 3 was still in development, as Miller divulged before the fans in an interview with IGN.

After the first season’s debut, a prolonged silence followed until the second season was unveiled 26 months later. However, we can assume that the gap will be much less in the case of season three. The series generally follows a springtime release pattern, and if the third season follows the same, we expect ‘Love, Death and Robots’ season three to premiere sometime in Spring 2022.

Love, Death and Robots Season 3 Plot: What is it about?

Since the show is an anthology series, we cannot predict anything from beforehand. With that being said, the anthology series contains motley stories, all painted with a dark ambiance and subversive tone. Hopefully, the third season will remain as violent and sexually charged as the first two, and it will bring to life some more bizarre visions about the dark cobweb corners of the universe. Almost all of the stories touch on themes of love, death, robotics, or a combination of the two, while all three themes being featured in a single account is rare.

As these themes characterize the show, it will hopefully not veer too far from its designated territory. The season may venture towards innovative territories, and the possibilities are seemingly endless. It can opt for a more interactive experience by putting together something akin to ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,’ and it will be exciting for the fans to decide the course of the stories. However, while the creators did not dismiss the possibility of doing something that depends less on the narrative and more on the spectacle, they assured that narrative would be the main focus. We shall know more when the trailer is released, which would be a couple of months before the release of the season.

Read More: Shows Like Love, Death, and Robots