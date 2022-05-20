Love, Death and Robots Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

A re-imagining of the 1981 animated movie ‘Heavy Metal,’ ‘Love, Death + Robots’ is an animated anthology series developed by Tim Miller for Netflix. The series entails short yet lethal tales that focus on a few specific themes, including love, death, and robots, as you might have guessed from the title. Essentially, the series highlights topics like alternate histories, the life of robots in a post-apocalyptic setting, and the fight for world domination. The anthology series originally premiered on March 15, 2019.

Since the Netflix series covers various genres such as animation, fantasy, romance, science fiction, horror, and comedy, it has attracted fans of different genres from all over the world. This has resulted in the show garnering much appreciation and love from fans as well as critics. So, if you have enjoyed the interesting tales of the anthology series up until now, you must be eager to know about the potential season 4. In that case, we have the information regarding the same.

Love, Death + Robots Season 4 Release Date

‘Love, Death + Robots’ season 3 released in its entirety on May 20, 2022, on Netflix. The third volume of the show consists of nine episodes that have a runtime of 7-21 minutes each.

As far as the anthology show’s fourth installment is concerned, here is all that we know. As of now, neither Netflix nor the producers of the show have come forward to release an official statement regarding the potential season 4. This might be because Netflix tends to wait for a couple of months in order to assess the performance of its shows before making a decision about their respective futures. At the same time, the short format of the series coupled with some intriguing and unique tales have allowed the animated show to gain overwhelming viewership numbers and steady ratings.

To add more to the fans’ optimism, in April 2021 in an interview with IGN, the creator Tim Miller and director Jennifer Yuh Nelson let us know that they had no plans of stopping work on the show anytime soon. Miller put forward a rhetorical question, “Why would we stop doing this as long as they let us continue to do it?” and he added, “I love animation, and I love animators. They’re just kind of a unique breed. It’s a real honor to be able to…bring these people the project that they never thought they would get.” Hence, the onus is on Netflix to decide whether to recommission the show or not because the producers seem to be more than ready.

Thus, if we take into account all the above-mentioned factors, fans have enough reasons to stay optimistic about the show’s renewal. Considering the fact that the last two editions were released in May 2021 and May 2022 respectively, and assuming that the producers will return to work as soon as possible if the show gets greenlit, we can expect ‘Love, Death + Robots’ season 4 to release in May 2023.

Love, Death + Robots Plot: What can it be About?

The third season consists of nine stand-alone episodes. In one of the episodes, we see a group of three robots explore the post-apocalyptic world as they witness humans’ final attempts to save themselves. Another episode involves Farmer Mason fighting off a pest problem. But all hells break loose when the rats start shooting back.

In the final episode of season 3, we see a unique bond form between a deaf knight and a siren of myth as they indulge in a deadly dance. The attraction between them has fatal consequences that involve blood, treasure, and death. So, if the show gets recommissioned, the next season is likely to bring a new set of short and fascinating tales that revolve around the titular themes of love, death, and robots.

