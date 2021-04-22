If you do not know already, ‘Deadpool’ director Tim Miller’s adult animated anthology series ‘Love, Death & Robots’ is a bag full of explosive surprises. Coming in bite-sized episodes, the series takes us on a ride to far-off dimensions, unraveling before us simulated universes, post-apocalyptic visions, and alternative histories of the world. Inspired by anthology film ‘Heavy Metal,’ the show contains enough jaw-dropping material to keep one engaged, and the whole retrograde cyberpunk vibe is bound to please genre fans.

The Netflix original show has received critical acclaim upon its release in 2019, and critics have appreciated the creative energy behind the well-rounded episodes. In a miscellany like this, not every episode is supposed to be alike in merit, but rest assured, the bad apples are not half as bad. The binging of the anthology series keeps one craving for more, but thankfully the wait is over. While you get ready for a poppy adventure, let us divulge some crucial details about the awaited second season.

Love, Death & Robots Season 2 Release Date

‘Love, Death & Robots’ season 1 premiered on March 15, 2019, on Netflix. The first volume contains 18 standalone episodes with runtimes ranging anytime between 6 to 17 minutes, while most of them are on the longer side.

There is hardly any show like this one on Netflix’s roster, and the renewal was only a matter of time. In June 2019, Netflix officially greenlit the second season. The network also revealed the joining of animation veteran Jennifer Yuh Nelson as a supervising director alongside previous associates Tim Miller and David Fincher. The development of season 2 took more than a year, owing to the ambitious animation of the series as well as the misfortune of the pandemic. However, you won’t have to wait any longer, as ‘Love, Death & Robots’ season 2 is slated to premiere on May 14, 2021.

The only sad thing is that the second volume will be thinner, containing only 8 episodes in place of the first installment’s 18 episodes. You would be delighted to know that the show has already been renewed for a third installment. In April 2021, the creators revealed that the show had been picked up for a third season.

Love, Death & Robots Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The voice cast of season 1 comprises Omid Abtahi, Gary Cole, Christine Adams, known voice actor John DiMaggio, famous comedian Chris Parnell, Josh Brener, Jill Talley, Nolan North, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, ‘Orange is the New Black’ star Samira Wiley, Aaron Himelstein, Elaine Tan, and Stefan Kapičić, who is best known for his depiction of Colossus in the ‘Deadpool’ movie series.

Moreover, known stars like Topher Grace and Mary Elizabeth Winstead appeared in live-action roles. With anthology shows such as these, the cast members keep rotating. However, there’s a chance that some of the voice actors from season 1 might lend their voice for the second season. In season 2, we can hope to hear a variety of fresh voices.

Love, Death & Robots Plot: What is it About?

While borrowing its violent and provocative essence from the classic animated anthology film ‘Heavy Metal,’ the series deviates to greater philosophical questions and quirky thought experiments. While the first season weighs in the direction of sci-fi, the second season will explore the dramatic potential in greater detail. The stories will be as subversive, showcasing diverse tales of rebellious robot assistants, population policing, and lone rangers, but often grounding themselves to reality.

Much like the first season, the sources are mostly short stories by famed American authors such as Harlan Ellison, the writer of ‘Life Hutch,’ Paolo Bacigalupi, the writer of ‘Pop Squad,’ and John Scalzi, who penned the original story of ‘Automated Customer Service.’ Just like season 1, the second season will feature absolutely mesmerizing adventures. You can check out the trailer below!

Read More: Shows And Movies Similar to Love, Death & Robots