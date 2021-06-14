In ‘Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)’ season 2 episode 2, Sa-hyeong approaches his mother, hoping to alleviate his issues regarding Son Won’s pregnancy. However, his wife Hye-ryeong does want to file a divorce which indefinitely tethers him to her. As a result, Sa-hyeong victimizes himself in front of his mistress, trying to explain his situation. If you missed the latest episode, you could skim through our detailed recap. Now, without further ado, you can check out the details for ‘Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)’ season 2 episode 3!

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)’ season 2 episode 3 is scheduled to release on June 19, 2021, at 3:00 am ET on Netflix. There will be 16 episodes in total, with each having a runtime of approximately 80 minutes. Two new episodes will roll out every Saturday and Sunday on the streamer.

Where To Watch Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

You can stream the upcoming episode 3 of ‘Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)’ on Netflix. Users subscribed to the streaming platform can access the show there. In its home country South Korea, the show releases new episodes every Saturday and Sunday on TV Chosun.

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

After Sa-hyeong’s outrageous request to his mother, we’re waiting to see if she will take up the offer and betray Hye-ryeong. In the next episode of ‘Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce),’ she will finally make her decision. Apart from that, viewers are curious about the troubles afflicting the relationship between Sa-hyeong’s parents. It seems like a case of infidelity, but we can’t be sure until episode 3 lands. Elsewhere, Dong-mi will find a way to enter Pi-young’s family house while Ga-bin and Dong-ma’s unrevealed secret might directly affect Hye-ryeong. Furthermore, Si-eun might have an intense confrontation with Ga-bin on the radio.

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

In ‘Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)’ episode 2, Ki-rim returns home in a ghost-like form while Pi-young and Yu-shin work on their new product placement venture. Sa-hyeong needs help regarding his pregnant mistress, so he manipulates his mother into taking care of Son Won during her pregnancy phase. He later meets the woman in question and reveals that Hye-ryeong is not willing to let him go. There is a lot of tension in the air. Sa-hyeong beseeches her to understand his plight, but the woman is visibly disappointed.

Meanwhile, Hye-ryeong lets Si-eun in on their family issues, but the latter advises him to pack up and leave. Dong-mi’s maid tells her that she’s seen Ki-Rim’s ghost. A-mi wants to see more of Yu-shin and do couple-activities together. She seems to despise their current arrangement but is gladly aware of her effect on his family. Ye-jeong is skeptical about Sa-heyong and Song Won’s relationship. He suspects that the woman is a gold digger owing to her unsettling ways and the unmistakable age gap between them. Sa-hyeong discloses that Song Won is a 42-year-old woman who has been married before. At Ki-rim’s house, the maid is busy wiping the floor and is left stunned after a quick glimpse at the corner of the room. Although it is not revealed, we’re certain that Ki-rim has been discovered.

