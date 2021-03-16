‘Love ft. Marriage and Divorce,’ stylized as ‘Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce),’ is a South Korean drama series that revolves around three married couples of different age groups and the conflicts in their relationships. Created by Yu Jun, Lee Seung-hoon, and Lim Phoebe, the series premiere recorded a viewership rating of 6.9%, making it one of the most popular shows in South Korea.

Considering the show’s popularity, it isn’t surprising that it garnered an average viewership of 1.6 million per episode in the home country. Thanks to its premiere on Netflix, the show garnered fans around the world, who must be wondering when will the series return with another season. If you are also curious about the same, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

Love ft. Marriage and Divorce Season 2 Release Date

‘Love ft. Marriage and Divorce’ season 1 premiered on Netflix on January 23, 2021, and concluded on March 14, 2021. It consists of sixteen episodes with a runtime of 74-80 minutes each. The series released on TV Chosun on the same day in South Korea.

We have great news for the fans who are concerned about the renewal of the drama series for a second season. Although the network is yet to announce the renewal officially, several cast members and the production team confirmed that the show is set to return for a second season. If we take a look at the popularity and ratings of the inaugural season of ‘Love ft. Marriage and Divorce,’ a renewal was bound to happen.

Talking about the show’s future, the production team commented, “Thank you for all of the love and interest shown in the first season. The incredible conclusion to the first season which shared the realistic story of love and marriage will finally be revealed today. Please look forward to both the final episode of season one and the shock that season two will bring.” As far as the release date is concerned, if the production on the second season begins soon, we can expect ‘Love ft. Marriage and Divorce’ season 2 to return sometime in early 2022.

Love ft. Marriage and Divorce Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Sung Hoon essays the role of Pan Sa-hyeon, a lawyer. Lee Ga-ryeong appears as Boo Hye-ryung, a radio show host and wife of Pan Sa-hyeon. Lee Min-young plays the role of Pan Sa-hyeon’s mistress, Song Won, who is a Chinese translator. Lee Tae-gon portrays Shin Yu-shin, while Park Joo-mi essays the role of his wife, Sa Pi-young, who is a producer of the radio show.

Jeon Soo-kyeong appears as Lee Si-eun and Jeon No-min essays the role of her husband Park Hae-ryun. Other notable cast members include Kim Eung-soo as Pan Mun-ho, Kim Ameliia as Kim Dong-mi, Noh Joo-hyun as Shin Gi-rim, Lee Hyo-chun as Mo Seo-hyang, and Lee Jong-nam as So Ye-jeong. Almost all of the main cast members are likely to reprise their roles in the upcoming season

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) Season 2 Plot: What it can be About?

The first season of the series ends with a lot of uncertainty about the future of some of the characters. Nam Ga-bin flirts with Park Hae-ryun before they eventually end up sleeping with each other. While Hae-ryun’s family celebrates Hyang-gi’s (his daughter’s) birthday at home, he is busy cheating and does not even regret it. At the same time, Sa-hyeon finally tells Song Won that he wants a divorce.

In season 2, we can expect to see Park Hae-ryun face the consequences of his action. He is not only letting his wife down but also neglecting his daughter. He will probably lose everyone who truly loves him, which may finally make him realize that he is disrespecting his relationships. Although Sa-hyeon looks pretty confident that he now wants a divorce, but will it make him happy? There is a lot to explore in the upcoming season, and we can expect the show to be just as entertaining as it has been so far.

