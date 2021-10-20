Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Following the same format as the original variant, ‘Love is Blind: Brazil‘ is a Netflix original reality dating series that examines whether emotional links can surmount physical attraction and the distractions of the real world or not. After all, the singles here date through a wall in the hopes of finding their perfect match and getting engaged without even seeing one another. After that, they get four weeks together to decide if love really is blind.

In simple words, if you combine the basic concepts behind ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘Dating Around,’ and ‘Married at First Sight,’ you will end up with this ever-entertaining production. Moreover, since it portrays what it takes to make a romantic relationship shine, there is no surprise that it’s already received rave reviews. It’s the perfect watch for anyone who enjoys unscripted guilty-pleasure reality television involving both romance and drama. So now, if you’re wondering whether the second installment of ‘Love is Blind: Brazil’ will happen, we’ve got the details for you.

Love is Blind: Brazil Season 2 Release Date

‘Love is Blind: Brazil’ season 1, also known as ‘Casamento Às Cegas: Brasil’ (Blind Marriage) season 1, released on October 6, 2021, on Netflix. Comprising ten episodes, the installment ended its run on October 20, 2021. Every episode is 42-62 minutes long and provides new details on the individuals and the couples.

As for season 2, neither the series creators nor Netflix officials have made an announcement regarding its renewal or cancelation as of yet. With that said, seeing how the streamer had ordered two added installments of the American version back on March 24, 2020 — soon after the reunion special of its first season on March 5, 2020 — it is highly plausible that the Brazillian version might quickly get the green light as well.

The recommissioning chiefly depends upon if the prior season gained consistent success in terms of viewership or not. Therefore, if it does, and if all other aspects also line up, we can expect to see ‘Love is Blind: Brazil’ season 2 release sometime in Q3 2022 or later. We give it almost a year because the casting, filming, and post-production process while abiding by local COVID-19 protocols would take some time.

Love is Blind: Brazil Season 2 Cast: Hosts and Participants

‘Love is Blind: Brazil’ season 1 is hosted by real-life couple Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo, who tied the knot in 2018. So, if the show returns for its sophomore round, we believe that the couple will resume their duties. After all, the American version is doing the same with their hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey. Camila and Klebber have both been in the entertainment industry as actors and models for a few years. Thus, being in front of the camera is nothing new for them; they actually enjoy it.

Season 1 also included 30+ singles, out of which only ten got engaged. They were Shayan Haghbin and Ana Prado; Rodrigo Vaisemberg and Dayanne Feitoza; Fernanda Terra and Thiago Rocha; Hudson Mendes and Carolina Novaes; and Luana Braga and Lissio Fiod. This means that we only followed their journey to the altar. Although season 2 might see the successful couples from the first installment as mentors for brief moments, the participating cast will be full of new faces.

