Love is Blind Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

In what can only be described as an emotional rollercoaster ride full of cozy romances and heartbreaking dramas, Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind‘ tackles the notion of finding a life partner based on personality alone. After all, it centers around a group of marriage-ready singles as they meet, mingle, and get engaged sight unseen, only to spend a month together before deciding whether they’re ready to promise forever or not.

Within these 30-odd days, the new couples not only meet face-to-face for the first time, but they also go on a getaway and then live together in order to get a taste of their relationship in the real world. So now that season 2 of this incredible reality dating series has premiered – giving us a total of 6 pairings – let’s find out the details of what could be in store for them next, shall we? Here’s what we know about episode 6.

Love is Blind Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Love is Blind’ season 2 episode 6 is set to release on February 18, 2022, at 12 a.m. PT or 3 a.m. ET on Netflix. With ten episodes in total, the second season is actually following the release pattern of the debut one and thus launching its installments over three weeks. In other words, while the first five episodes came out together on February 11, 2022, the following four will be released precisely a week later, with the finale – episode 10 – dropping on February 25. They each have a runtime of about 45-70 minutes.

Where to Watch Love is Blind Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

Since ‘Love is Blind’ is a Netflix original, the easiest way to watch all of its episodes, including season 2 episode 6, is on the streamer through a subscription, right here! Unfortunately, because the platform doesn’t offer a free trial period in the US right now, you will have to pay to stream this enthralling series, along with a myriad of others, as and when they air. However, the positive aspect is that Netflix is easily accessible through a smartphone, tablet, laptop, desktop, or any other compatible device such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Chromecast.

Love is Blind Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

‘Love is Blind’ season 2 episode 6, aptly entitled ‘Back to Reality,’ will pick up right from where the previous installment left off — with the couples returning from Cancun to explore their relationship alongside the distractions of their actuality. They will settle down in their new yet temporary apartments together and return to work as usual while also navigating their own issues. Most importantly, though, this episode will reveal the fate of Shaina and Kyle’s tumultuous connection and how that could affect Natalie and Shayne.

Apart from that, Danielle and Nick will butt heads after meeting her family, whereas Mallory and Salvator will answer some tough questions put forth by their sisters. Then, while Iyanna and Jarrette will continue to build on their romance, Deepti and Abhishek will better understand each other with their family’s help. In short, coming back to Chicago will either push the formed pairings closer together or reveal those cracks in their association that have the potential of turning everything to dust.

