In the latest episode of ‘Love Island USA’ season 3, the villa was graced by two new gentlemen, Slade and Wes that could potentially thwart the already-existing connections. As for the men, they immediately sat down for an emergency group discussion reevaluating their future prospects. Moreover, two of the ladies had to go on a date with the newbies. If you need a full account of what happened in episode 9, you can refer to the recap laid out at the bottom. Now, here are a few details for ‘Love Island USA’ season 3 episode 10!

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Love Island USA’ season 3 episode 10 will release on July 20, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS. New episodes land on Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays on the network.

Where To Watch Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 10 Online?

To watch ‘Love Island USA’ season 3 episode 10 when it drops on television, you can tune in to CBS at the date and time mentioned above. If you skip the television premiere, you can also stream it later on CBS’ official website or the CBS app by logging in to the platform using your active cable login credentials. Others can watch it on live TV services or VOD platforms such as Hulu, YouTubeTV, FuboTV, Philo TV, Apple TV+, Xfinity, Spectrum, and DirecTV. Paramount+ users, you can access the latest episodes here.

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers

In the tenth episode of ‘Love Island’ season 3, Cashay will figure out whether to stick to Isaiah or continue exploring her feelings for Wes. Isaiah was disturbed at the way things progressed between his partner and the new guy, which has also reduced his chances of surviving. As observed before, Olivia is not entirely into Javonny, and Slade might be her get-out-of-jail card. Partnering up with him will ensure her a secure future in the villa as well as give her the chance to find someone she actually likes.

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 9 Recap

After the recent pair-up session, the contestants had been trying to adjust with their new partners, which brings us to Aimee. In episode 9, she tried to get over her feelings for Isaiah, who was picked by Cashay in the last part. Kyra and Will couldn’t get enough off each other while Shannon was looking to stir up drama. In the next hour, Wes and Slade graced the villa with their six-pack and clean-cut features, immediately arousing Olivia and Aimee’s curiosity.

The men were struck with panic, especially Javonny, Korey, and Jeremy, who were still unsure about where they stand with their respective partners. Wes was picked to go on a date with Cashay while Slade had one scheduled with Olivia. Her dynamic with Javonny in the meantime hung on a thread. Elsewhere, Isaiah was threatened by Cashay spending time with Wes, so he ended up giving her an ultimatum. He declared that he might stop pursuing her if she continues to explore her connection with Wes.

