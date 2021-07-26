In the latest episode of ‘Love Island USA’ season 3, ten new personalities walked into the show hoping to find connections with the existing contestants and each other. Shannon and Josh were battling a rough phase in their relationship, and Cinco seemed hung up over Cashay. More details for episode 14 are available in the recap. Now, as the next episode is just around the corner, here is what you can expect from it!

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 15 Release Date

‘Love Island USA’ season 3 episode 15 is scheduled to release on July 27, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS. New episodes drop on the network on Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays on the network.

Where To Watch Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 15 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Love Island USA’ season 3 episode 15 on TV by tuning in to CBS at the date and time mentioned above. If you miss the television broadcast, you have the option to stream it later on CBS’ official website by logging in to the platform using your active cable login ID. You can even resort to live-streaming or VOD platforms such as Hulu, YouTubeTV, FuboTV, Philo TV, Apple TV+, Xfinity, Spectrum, and DirecTV. If you own a subscription to Paramount+, you can access the latest episodes here.

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 15 Spoilers

In the fifteenth episode, Will and Kyra will shockingly have a disagreement over a friendly game of dare. Whatever that is revealed is set to shatter Kyra because of Will’s dissatisfaction with their relationship. In the meantime, there might be new connections forged in the villa as the latest entries have already begun to take their pick.

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 14 Recap

In episode 14 of ‘Love Island USA’ season 3, the villa was graced by ten new contestants. We saw Gabe and Andrew try their luck in wooing Shannon while two more newbies, Charlie and Raul, were impressed by Cashay’s free-spirited and bubbly persona. Kam, the fifth male entry, wanted to pursue Kyra while Charlie was confused between Olivia and Cashay. His outgoing personality seemed more suited for Cashay’s openness, although Olivia was thrilled at the prospect of being someone’s central figure of focus.

Josh, on the other hand, was tired of persistently trying to be the knight in shining armor for Shannon. He realized that she demanded way more than he could ever provide. Leslie, one of the new girls in the villa, caught Cinco’s attention, yet her eyes were on Will, who has always been dead set on being with Kyra. He admitted that the connection he shares with her could continue beyond the confines of the show.

Moving on, Isabel had the hots for Korey while Kay was into Cinco. Raul hit it off with Cashay towards the end of the episode. As they sat down to talk, Cashay revealed her thoughts on pregnancy and motherhood, which was unusual for her considering that they had just met each other. She called the experience “monumental,” which is no joke. Cinco has slowly started to gravitate towards Cashay again.

Read More: Best Dating Shows on Netflix