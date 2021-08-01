The latest episode of ‘Love Island USA’ season 3 was emotionally challenging for Trina, who had to make peace with leaving Cinco behind. As expected, he has now gravitated towards Cashay, his old partner and perhaps, strongest connection in the villa. This also caused Charlie to pull away from Cashay and try his luck with other contestants. To know how the rest of the events played out, you can check out the recap. Now, are you curious about the next episode? If yes, you can take a look at all the details we have on episode 19 here!

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 19 Release Date

‘Love Island USA’ season 3 episode 19 will release on August 1, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS. New episodes land on Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays on the network.

Where To Watch Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 19 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Love Island USA’ season 3 episode 19 on TV by tuning in to CBS at the date and time mentioned above. If you miss the television broadcast, you have the option to stream it later on CBS’ official website by logging in to the platform using your active cable login ID. You can even resort to live-streaming or VOD platforms such as Hulu, YouTubeTV, FuboTV, Philo TV, Apple TV+, Xfinity, Spectrum, and DirecTV. If you own a subscription to Paramount+, you can access the latest episodes here.

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 19 Spoilers

In the next episode, the villa will be packed with three new girls, which means that the existing connections will face a lot of pressure. Out of the boys, Charlie and Jeremy might actively try to forge new relationships while the others, at the moment, already seem emotionally reserved. Trina might have to walk out if she remains partnerless or is voted out.

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 18 Recap

In the latest episode, Trina cried a river after her fallout with Cinco, and Cashay sat down with her trying to console her. Seeing him with his ex-partner, Cashay opened up wounds that even Trina didn’t know existed within. She definitely felt used by him, and sure enough, his decision to go back to Cashay, although a moment of celebration for fans, was ill-timed. Moving on, Leslie and Genevieve have started some sort of a passive-aggressive war between them which was evident in the activity that followed. As a part of the task, Leslie also surprisingly ended up kissing Josh instead of Korey, the man she had been pursuing till then.

Genevieve, on the other hand, expressed a sudden interest in pairing up with Charlie. They shared a passionate kiss in the challenge that might lead to something more now that he has also decided to take a step back from Cashay. It is clear that she has eyes for only Cinco, so the only viable option for Charlie is to look for more options. Will was disappointed at Shannon for having spoken against him, but she did so only to stand up for her friend Kyra after learning about his brief affair with Flo. Kyra’s casual attitude towards him not bearing accountability for the incident further pissed Shannon. Korey listed out all the reasons why he is into Olivia while Charlie attempted to flesh out Genevieve’s true intentions for choosing him. In the end, Shannon and Genevieve had yet another altercation.

