In the nineteenth episode of ‘Love Island USA’ season 3, Cinco was in a terrible mood because the women in the villa tagged him as a “player.” He then sat beside Cashay and let down his guard, trying to express all the emotions he has been feeling lately. Cashay wasn’t on the same page as him considering the emotional turmoil she went through because of Cinco. For a deeper dive into the latest episode, you can refer to the recap at the bottom. Before the next episode drops, you can check out its details here!

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 20 Release Date

‘Love Island USA’ season 3 episode 20 will premiere on August 3, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS. New episodes roll out on Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays on the network.

Where To Watch Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 20 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Love Island USA’ season 3 episode 20 on TV by tuning in to CBS at the date and time mentioned above. If you miss the television broadcast, you have the option to stream it later on CBS’ official website by logging in to the platform using your active cable login ID. You can even resort to live-streaming or VOD platforms such as Hulu, YouTubeTV, FuboTV, Philo TV, Apple TV+, Xfinity, Spectrum, and DirecTV. If you own a subscription to Paramount+, you can access the latest episodes here.

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 20 Spoilers

In the next episode, the new entries Alana, Will, and Bailey will strike up a conversation with the men in the villa. Cashay’s safety now hangs on a thread because Charlie admitted that he does not trust her. With three new girls walking in, he will have more options to explore. One of the girls will show interest in getting to know Will, who has already received a lot of backlash from the fans of the show and Shannon for having gotten involved with Flo.

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 19 Recap

In the latest episode, Cashay finally made up her mind to move on from Cinco. Although she seemed sure in her words, Charlie could totally sense that her heart lurked elsewhere. She then tried to reassure him of her loyalty and resolved to fight for him until the end. Later, Charlie ended up picking Genevieve. On the other hand, Cinco was hurt when the girls called him “a player.” However, during his conversation with Cashay, he revealed that he wants to be with her. Earlier, Cinco was confused because of the pressure that was mounting on him. Yet, nobody cared to know how he felt.

Moving on, Will was shocked to have been pushed to the bottom after votes were tallied. When he approached Shannon, implying that she might have caused it, she felt offended, and as a result, ended up yelling at him. It was almost as if Will was blaming her for tearing his reputation apart, and Shannon was still unapologetic about the way she called him out in the episode before. Unlike Kyra, who let the matter slide after a confrontation, Shannon was unwilling to compromise on what she stands for.

In the end, the contestants in the safe zone decided to vote out Cinco and Genevieve, much to Cashay’s disappointment. She requested the others to keep him safe, but they had already made their decision by then. In tears, Cashay saw him off for the last time, and with a heavy heart, refused to kiss him back the moment he leaned in, saying it could taint her image in the eyes of the public. The villa also welcomed three new girls: Alana, Bailey, and Elly. Leslie walked out on her own terms.

