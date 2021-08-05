In episode 21 of the third season of ‘Love Island USA,’ Cashay plowed through the aftermath of Cinco’s exit and Charlie’s subsequent indifference towards her. Even Olivia couldn’t bear seeing her friend in misery, so she brought Charlie in for a conversation about his cold attitude towards Cashay. For a detailed summary of episode 21, you can go through the recap at the end. Now, here is everything we have gathered on episode 22 of ‘Love Island’ season 3!

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 22 Release Date

‘Love Island USA’ season 3 episode 22 will release on August 5, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS. New episodes land on Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays on the network.

Where To Watch Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 22 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Love Island USA’ season 3 episode 22 on TV by tuning in to CBS at the date and time mentioned above. If you miss the television broadcast, you have the option to stream it later on CBS’ official website by logging in to the platform using your active cable login ID. You can even resort to live-streaming or VOD platforms such as Hulu, YouTubeTV, FuboTV, Philo TV, Apple TV+, Xfinity, Spectrum, and DirecTV. If you own a subscription to Paramount+, you can access the latest episodes here.

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 22 Spoilers

In the next episode, Olivia might have to decide between Korey and Andre. This unexpected predicament might reveal the true colors of the Alaska native because viewers are unsure how genuine her feelings are for Korey. Cashay will also find an opportunity to forge a new connection, although she seems settled with Charlie at the moment.

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 21 Recap

In the latest episode of ‘Love Island USA’ season 3, Cashay had a mental breakdown over Cinco’s absence and her declining relationship with Charlie as well. When Charlie finally agreed to talk to her, he admitted that he was into Alana, one of the new girls in the villa. Olivia decided to intervene in the matter, telling him that he owes Cashay an explanation for pulling away all of a sudden, and the worst thing he could ever do is make a woman cry.

In their second conversation of the episode, Cashay told Charlie that she has the right to deal with her feelings for Cinco or any other man for that matter, and Charlie finally understood what she meant. Elsewhere, Shannon and Josh went on their first date, where he revealed that he wants to continue their relationship and keep pursuing her tirelessly. Shannon was delighted at his confession.

Korey, on the other hand, realized that he has strong feelings for Bailey but was still attached to Olivia and wouldn’t dare hurt her sentiments. Jeremy wanted to pair up with Alana, who was also being chased by Charlie until the moment he made up with Cashay. She walked up to Alana, hoping that their friendship remains unaffected despite their shared feelings for Charlie. In the end, two new men – K-Ci Maultsby and Andre Brunelli – walked in, and the latter instantly set his eyes on Olivia.

