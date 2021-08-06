In episode 22 of the third season of ‘Love Island USA,’ Andre and K-Ci made considerable efforts to stay in the game. We can already see them make it far even though they’re the newest in the villa. As connections continue to shape and then shatter, the spirit of the competition has nevertheless remained intact in everyone’s hearts. The recap section further contains all the highlights of the latest episode. As far as ‘Love Island’ season 3 episode 23 is concerned, we have got all the details for you!

‘Love Island USA’ season 3 episode 23 will release on August 6, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS. New episodes land on Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays on the network.

Fans can watch ‘Love Island USA’ season 3 episode 23 on TV by tuning in to CBS at the date and time mentioned above. If you miss the television broadcast, you have the option to stream it later on CBS’ official website by logging in to the platform using your active cable login ID. You can even resort to live-streaming or VOD platforms such as Hulu, YouTubeTV, FuboTV, Philo TV, Apple TV+, Xfinity, Spectrum, and DirecTV. If you own a subscription to Paramount+, you can access the latest episodes here.

The next episode of ‘Love island USA’ season 3 might be the final one for Cashay or Trina. There is a recoupling session awaiting the contestants, wherein the men will get to choose who they want as their partners. Neither Cashay nor Trina have anyone, in particular, rooting for them. In case Charlie decides to pick Cashay, she might just stick around, and Trina, unfortunately, will have to walk out the door.

The latest episode of ‘Love Island USA’ season 3 put a strain on Korey and Olivia’s relationship. In the first activity, he coyly walked up to Bailey and kissed her, surprising every spectator present. However, thanks to Andre, Olivia still has options and was not entirely affected by Korey’s sudden change of heart. Andre is super conscious about his personal life and the fact that he has a son. Interestingly, Olivia is the only person who acknowledged that side of the single father.

K-Ci is interested in three women in the villa with Alana on the “back-burner” as per what he claimed. His first pick is Elly, followed by Trina, so the former went on a date with him. K-Ci seemed comfortable talking about his gameplay with Elly, carefully taking in every word between shy giggles. On his date with Olivia, Andre was attentive, charming, and quite forthcoming.

Korey, on the other hand, needed words of affirmation from Olivia while he was out pursuing Bailey. She was understandably more into Jeremy because she knew Korey is internally conflicted. Alana couldn’t let go of Charlie and rattled off about how there is an inexplicable tension brewing every time he approaches her. However, Trina said it wasn’t enough to prove that Charlie is a good person. Korey was bothered by how happy Olivia looked after her date with Andre.

