In episode 24 of the third season of ‘Love Island USA,’ it was America’s turn again to decide who stays in the villa. After Cashay’s unfortunate and unexpected exit, the air has been tense, and Charlie was even spotted having second thoughts about not choosing her as his partner. To know what else happened in the latest episode, there is a recap that will put all your doubts to rest. Now, let’s take a look at all the details we have on episode 25 of ‘Love Island’ season 3!

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 25 Release Date

‘Love Island USA’ season 3 episode 25 will premiere on August 10, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS. New episodes roll out on Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays on the network.

Where To Watch Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 25 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Love Island USA’ season 3 episode 25 on TV by tuning in to CBS at the date and time mentioned above. If you miss the television broadcast, you have the option to stream it later on CBS’ official website by logging in to the platform using your active cable login ID. You can even resort to live-streaming or VOD platforms such as Hulu, YouTubeTV, FuboTV, Philo TV, Apple TV+, Xfinity, Spectrum, and DirecTV. If you own a subscription to Paramount+, you can access the latest episodes here.

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 25 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of ‘Love Island USA’ season 3, the remaining contestants will gear up for the last few episodes, which might bring in surprises and new activities testing their collective strength as couples. It seems unlikely that the show will witness any more entries. Therefore, the final competition will take place between a few of these remaining contestants.

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 24 Recap

In episode 24 of ‘Love Island USA’ season 3, Trina realized that it was time to move on from past setbacks and improve her gameplay. In addition, her current partner Andre was dedicated to making their connection work. Although he was initially interested in Olivia, Andre has slowly begun to gravitate towards Trina and even hopes that they could become more than friends in the future.

Kyra is deeply invested in Will, and it makes sense considering they have been together since almost the beginning of the show. However, Will declared that they are better off without putting labels on their relationship, and Kyra was surprisingly on board with his decision. Charlie, on the other hand, was heard talking about Cashay in a way that hinted he might still be somewhat hung up on her. Trina made use of this opportunity to create a rift between Charlie and Alana by telling her what has been up with him.

Jeremy found himself on shaky ground as far as his dynamic with Bailey is concerned, and she was subsequently affected by his cold attitude towards her. Lastly, K-Ci is interested in exploring his connection with Elly, even though she clarified that she just wants to be friends with him. This lack of chemistry and understanding must have perhaps driven America to cast their votes elsewhere, which ultimately led to the two of them walking out of the villa by the end of the episode.

Read More: Best Dating Shows on Netflix