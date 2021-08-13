In episode 27 of the third season of ‘Love Island USA,’ Will continued to be irked by the house talking about his indifferent attitude towards Kyra. He was especially annoyed by Trina (who he tagged as a “manipulator”) and Olivia’s seeming intervention in his personal dynamic with Kyra. If you want an elaborate account of what transpired in the latest episode, we have a recap you can refer to. Now, here are some details about the penultimate episode of ‘Love Island’ season 3!

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 28 Release Date

‘Love Island USA’ season 3 episode 28 will premiere on August 13, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS. New episodes land on the network on Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays.

Where To Watch Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 28 Online?

Fans can watch ‘Love Island USA’ season 3 episode 28 on TV by tuning in to CBS at the date and time mentioned above. If you miss the television broadcast, you have the option to stream it later on CBS’ official website by logging in to the platform using your active cable login ID. You can even resort to live-streaming or VOD platforms such as Hulu, YouTubeTV, FuboTV, Philo TV, Apple TV+, Xfinity, Spectrum, and DirecTV. If you own a subscription to Paramount+, you can access the latest episodes here.

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 28 Spoilers

In the next episode of ‘Love Island USA’ season 3, the remaining four couples – Alana Paolucci/Charlie Lynch, Bailey Marshall/Jeremy Hershberg, Olivia Kaiser/Korey Gandy, Kyra Lizama/Will Moncada – will fight for the ultimate prize money of $100,000. We will see another couple exit the show in the next part, leaving us with three couples facing each other in the season finale.

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 27 Recap

In the latest episode of ‘Love Island USA’ season 3, Will called Trina a “manipulator” because, according to him, she has been filling in Kyra’s ears with illegitimate facts about him. As evident from the last episode, Kyra dealt with mixed emotions about her emotional stand with Will. Olivia was the second person to utter Trina’s words, although Kyra wasn’t ready to act upon her doubts just yet. Despite unexpected setbacks and minor inconveniences, she knows that her decision comes from a place of sincerity and truth.

In the pheromones challenge, all the couples liked each other’s smells except for Korey, who picked Alana, and she chose Korey as well. Well, what are the odds? Moving on, Charlie was into Olivia’s natural odor. The episode also had a couples therapy following which the entire house brought up Andre’s feelings for Olivia. However, these rumors were put to sleep when he admitted he is willing to explore his connection with Trina, perhaps even outside the show. And now they do have the opportunity to do that because America, unfortunately, voted them out in episode 27.

