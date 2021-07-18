In the latest episode of ‘Love Island USA’ season 3, Cashay finally chose Isaiah as her partner, ultimately saving her from being eliminated. She ran a background check on his brief history with other women in the villa that momentarily instilled paranoia. But his reassuring words made it far easier for her to trust him. For a detailed refresher on episode 8, the recap section has been laid out. Now, let us give you a short preview of what to expect from ‘Love Island USA’ season 3 episode 9!

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Love Island USA’ season 3 episode 9 is scheduled to release on July 18, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS. New episodes drop on Tuesdays through Fridays and Sundays on the network.

Where To Watch Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 9 Online?

Fans eager to watch ‘Love Island USA’ season 3 episode 9 as soon as it drops, can tune in to CBS at the date and time mentioned above. If you skip the original broadcast, you can also stream it later on CBS’ official website by logging in to the platform using your active cable login id. Others can resort to live TV streaming or VOD platforms such as Hulu, YouTubeTV, FuboTV, Philo TV, Apple TV+, Xfinity, Spectrum, and DirecTV. If you own a subscription to Paramount+, you can access the latest episodes here.

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 9 Spoilers

The ninth episode of ‘Love Island USA’ season 3 will mark the entry of two new guys in the villa, Slade and Wes. As per what has been observed in the past, whenever there are fresh faces stepping into the game, the couplings always run the risk of falling through. The boys were repeatedly tested in the previous episodes, and with two more men in the picture, we will know how the girls fare in their loyalty test this Sunday!

Love Island USA Season 3 Episode 8 Recap

In episode 8 of ‘Love Island USA’ season 3, Javonny sat Olivia down for a quick date, but something about his personality turned her off. Although he seemed entirely into the conversation, she kept bringing up how weird he actually is. Cashay proved herself in this episode after a tough ride with Cinco had left her partnerless for a few days. She paired up with Isaiah, who surprisingly found Cinco giving him a rundown on how to impress her and a warning not to break her heart.

Elsewhere, Jeremy was spotted giving false hopes to many ladies in the villa. He told Florita that his bond with Aimee is solely based on friendship while maintaining his lover-boy image in front of Aimee. Cashay went to the locker room to have an open discussion about Isaiah, and by the end of it, she wasn’t happy. Before his connection with Cashay solidified, he was into other girls like Roxy and Aimee.

But the things Isaiah said to them might not have been relevant during the moment when he claimed to be so deeply into Cashay. Moving on to the recoupling, Kyra chose Will, Shannon stayed with Josh, Florita paired up with Korey, Aimee locked arms with Jeremy, Trina picked Cinco, and Olivia stuck to Javonny. At the same time, Cashay subtly made her way to Isaiah. Roxy and Lei-Yen then had to leave the show.

