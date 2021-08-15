Based on the eponymous British reality TV show, ‘Love Island USA’ follows a group of single men and women ready to experience a summer of love and relationships. With Arielle Vandenberg as the host, the matchmaking process kicks off with the singletons assembling in an island villa, where they get full freedom to explore connections and ultimately choose their pick.

The show also keeps us entertained with new games and challenges now and then that prove how strong these connections are. The contestants go through recoupling sessions every week, and the ones having no partners run the risk of being evicted from the island. After three seasons replete with stunning views and interesting personalities, fans definitely want more of this exciting dating series. In that case, here’s everything we know about ‘Love Island USA’ season 4!

Love Island USA Season 4 Release Date

‘Love Island USA’ season 3 released on CBS on July 7, 2021, and concluded its run on August 15, 2021. The third season took place in Hawaii and ran for 29 episodes.

As far as season 4 goes, here’s what we know. As of now, the network has not revealed any updates about its renewal. Looking back, you might remember that the third season was confirmed in January 2021. So, we might have to wait till the end of 2021 to receive any news about the next season. Ratings-wise, the third season did not fare well, with a 9% dip in viewership as compared to that of the second season. It averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Despite the decrease in the number of viewers, hardcore fans were still invested in the journey because of the brilliant landscape and sights featured, along with the unadulterated relationship drama generated by the contestants. The filming of season 3 took place at the Waterfalling Estate, which is located in the community of Nīnole in Hawaii, which is also one of the most luxurious places in the area.

During filming, the production team would enter around 5-5:30 in the morning and toil away all day long to build their sets and shoot. Even if the spread of the Coronavirus forced the producers to curtail their plan of going to Fiji (and instead caused them to relocate to Hawaii), the team unflinchingly invested long hours of work in making the season a success. So, it is evident how dedicated the producers are regardless of the increase or decrease in ratings. In addition, the team has reportedly also found a way to sustain the show with as little budget as possible.

Unlike its TV ratings, the show has a good record in streaming which could, in turn, help Paramount+ gain more subscribers. The streamer is also set to release 15 hours of “too hot for broadcast” footage from the show. Taking all these factors into consideration, renewing “Love Island’ seems like an easy decision for its home network CBS. If it does get renewed, the production team will spend considerable time filming the show, hopefully without any major delays. Keeping that in mind, we expect ‘Love Island USA’ season 4 to release sometime in Q2 2022.

Read More: Which Love Island Contestants Have Died?