Love on the Spectrum Season 3 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Love on the Spectrum‘ is a reality documentary dating series that follows several individuals on the autism spectrum as they dive into and navigate the world of dating in the hopes of finding their perfect partner. No matter who they are or where they are from, everyone needs love, affection, and romance, so this incredible production represents those not often seen in the mainstream media. Plus, since it doesn’t force any situation, drama, or competitiveness, it provides us with authentic points of view.

In short, this Australian and Netflix original show is as heart-warming and refreshing as it can be. The best part, though, is that it not only highlights the tales of those non-neurotypical young adults who are hoping to start an involvement, but it also incorporates the narratives of those who have found their long-term romances and happily ever afters. If you’ve already binge-watched the initial two seasons and are looking for details on ‘Love on the Spectrum’ season 3, don’t fret, we’ve got you covered.

Love on the Spectrum Season 3 Release Date

While ‘Love on the Spectrum’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on July 22, 2020, on Netflix, season 2 landed on September 21, 2021. They consist of five and six episodes, respectively, all of which are 35-45 minutes of pure feel-good entertainment. However, before its launch on the streamer, this series airs on ABC Australia. Consequently, it is labeled a Netflix original in every nation outside the island. Created and directed by Cian O’Clery, it is produced by Northern Pictures for the channel down under.

With that said, as of writing, no party involved has made an official update announcement, meaning that the program is either on break or is yet to be scheduled. Except, if we’re honest, we understand that the chances of the network greenlighting the third season largely depends upon whether the second manages to garner stable commercial success. In simple words, if installment 2 is a knockout, we might have ‘Love on the Spectrum’ season 3 on our screens sometime in Q4 of 2022.

Love on the Spectrum Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

Since ‘Love on the Spectrum’ is a show that revolves around the love lives of autistic individuals, Jodi Rodgers is always there to help them learn and explore the many degrees of communication and emotions. After all, she’s a sexologist, therapist, and relationship expert who specializes in working with differently-abled people for their overall development. From the initial conversations to the very end, she serves as a gentle guiding hand to help them say what they need to, so she may return for season 3.

More importantly, there’ll be the autistic, lovable, and open cast who gets ready to jump into real-life dating. We will definitely see several new faces on ‘Love on the Spectrum’ season 3 if it gets renewed, but we might even welcome back a few former cast members. After all, Michael, Mark, Chloe, and the beautiful couple Jimmy and Sharnae, featured in seasons 1 and 2 of the series. Thus, season 3’s contestants may be a combination of them, a few of those we met in installment 2, and a new set of individuals.

