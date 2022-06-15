Love Victor Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

Inspired by Becky Albertalli’s YA novel ‘Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda’ and Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger’s screenplay for the novel’s film adaptation ‘Love, Simon,’ Hulu’s teen show ‘Love, Victor’ revolves around the life of Victor Salazar, a sophomore student who questions and figures out his sexuality while studying at Creekwood High School. The series progresses through Victor’s coming out as gay, the challenges he faces after his coming out, and his intricate relationships with his boyfriends and friends.

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the romantic series originally released on June 17, 2020. The show received immense acclaim from critics and viewers alike, especially for its enchanting narrative, representation of gay characters, and Michael Cimino’s performance as protagonist Victor Salazar. Since the third season ends with Victor and Benji Campbell’s relationship reaching a crucial point in their lives, the viewers must be eager to know about the prospects of a fourth season. Well, let us share what we know!

Love, Victor Season 4 Release Date

‘Love, Victor’ season 3 premiered in its entirety on June 15, 2022, on Hulu and Disney+. The third season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 24–33 minutes each.

Regarding the fourth season, we may not have good news to share. On February 8, 2022, Hulu announced the conclusion of ‘Love, Victor’ with its third season, revealing that a fourth season is not on the cards. The streaming platform and creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger discussed the conclusion of the show before conceiving the third season. “It [the conclusion] wasn’t always the plan, but it was something that we talked with Hulu and decided well in advance of the third season, which was really amazing,” told Aptaker to Metro. “It allowed us to plan ahead and craft the ending of this story exactly as we wanted to,” the co-creator added.

Aptaker believes that the third season completes the storylines of Victor and his friends. “I hope people feel when they see it that it was a real full circle and there’s a real sense of completion for Victor and all his friends on their coming-of-age journeys,” he added to Metro. Co-creator Elizabeth Berger also joined Aptaker to stress that the conclusion was essential. “It’s obviously bittersweet for us because we love this world and this show, but it also did feel very baked into the DNA of the show that everybody goes on these journeys and then it wraps up at this point,” Berger told Metro in the same interview.

The third season ends with Victor and Benji reuniting after breaking up due to the several tensions that arise between them. Mia Brooks decides to move to Palo Alto to be with her father Harold Brooks and his wife Veronica. Lucy decides against moving to Portland as her girlfriend Lake Meriwether asks her to stay in the latter’s mother Georgina Meriwether’s apartment. Felix Westen and Pilar Salazar also reunite, concluding their storyline. Since the principal characters’ storylines meet satisfying ends, it is understandable that Hulu and the creators had decided to conclude the show with season 3. Considering these factors, it is unlikely that ‘Love, Victor’ season 4 will ever get made.

However, Aptaker had indicated that we may see new projects set in the universe of ‘Love, Victor’ and ‘Love, Simon.’ “I think anything’s a possibility. It’s such a great group, we love this world,” Aptaker revealed to Metro in the same interview. “It definitely feels like this chapter [‘Love, Victor’] is over, but we’re so lucky to have such a passionate fanbase that were the opportunity to arise for something else, it’s hard to say no,” co-creator added concerning the possibility of a potential project set in the universe.

Even though we will not get a fourth season of ‘Love, Victor,’ we can be hopeful that a new project set in the world of Victor Salazar and Simon Spier will materialize in the future. Until then, we can always return to the three seasons of Victor and his adorable friends’ tales.

