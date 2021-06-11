Created by George Kay and François Uzan based on the titular gentleman burglar that features in Maurice Leblanc’s fictional works, ‘Lupin’ is a fascinating and enthralling mystery thriller series. Oscillating seamlessly between past and present, the story revolves around Assane Diop, a modern-day incarnation of Arsène Lupin, the thief of thieves. A vigilante hero operating between the corrupted corridors of the legal system, Assane’s fight to bring the evil white bourgeois Hubert Pellegrini under the purview of justice is not only his personal fight but also an indictment against a rooted history of racial oppression.

Acted with grace by a superb cast with Omar Sy of ‘The Intouchables’ fame in the lead role, guided by an intricate narrative of hair-raising tension, and supported by a visceral cinematic score, the story revamps Lupin for the contemporary palette while keeping the eccentricities of the character intact. Since its premiere in January 2021, the Netflix original has spawned a total of 2 seasons amidst heavy fanfare, becoming the most-watched non-English show on the platform in the first quarter of 2021. After the overwhelming finale of season 2, you must be eager for a follow-up already. In that case, let us keep you informed!

Lupin Season 3 Release Date

‘Lupin’ season 2 premiered on June 11, 2021, on Netflix. The second season comprises five episodes or “chapters” with runtimes ranging between 42 and 52 minutes per episode.

Now, you must be anxious to know the prospects of a third follow-up of the chronicles of the Lupin-inspired antihero. Well, here’s everything you need to know. Although the network is yet to make an official announcement regarding the show’s return for another season, you got to sit tight because Assane is not disappearing just yet. Lead actor Omar Sy confirmed via a tweet that the master of deception is coming back for another season.

When a journalist discovered a website that hinted at the mystery show being renewed for a third season, Sy confirmed the news with a sly reply. He said, “We can’t hide anything from you. Lupin part 3 is confirmed!” As far as the release date is concerned, we do not know whether the production has begun for the third season just yet. However, if the creators manage to wrap up the filming by the end of 2021, we can expect ‘Lupin’ season 3 to premiere sometime in early 2022.

Lupin partie 3 est confirmée ! We can’t hide anything from you. 👀Lupin part 3 is confirmed! — Omar Sy (@OmarSy) May 11, 2021

Lupin Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

Barring Adama Niane’s character Leonard who dies in the second season, all of the main cast members will retain their roles in the subsequent season. Omar Sy will take up the role of Assane Diop, the modern-day gentleman burglar created in the shadows of Lupin, alongside Ludivine Sagnier, who will appear as Assane’s bittersweet ex-girlfriend Claire. Etan Simon will essay the character of Assane and Claire’s son Raoul. Moreover, Antoine Gouy will act as Assane’s lifelong friend Benjamin Ferel.

Among the Pellegrini family, Hervé Pierre will take up the role of the evil patriarch Hubert, Nicole Garcia will appear in the role of Hubert’s philanthropic wife Anne, and Clotilde Hesme will be seen penning the character of Juliette. In the police department, Vincent Garanger will appear as corrupt deputy Dumont, Vincent Londez will lead the team as Captain Laugier, and Soufiane Guerrab will be Youssef Guedira, a modern-day Ganimard to Assane’s Lupin.

In the past timeline, we may see Mamadou Haidara (young Assane), Ludmilla Makowski (young Claire), Adrian Valli De Villebonne (young Benjamin), and Lea Bonneau (young Juliette). Season two sees Assane and Ben recruiting the character of Philippe Courbet, and we shall see more of Stefan Crepon in the role. And let’s not forget J’Accuse, the dog who barks at the utterance of Pellegrini’s name. Hopefully, the creators will introduce some new characters from the pages of Arsène Lupin, but they are yet to spill the beans on that.

Lupin Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

In the second season, Assane breathes in the neck of Hubert Pellegrini as he seeks to avenge his father’s death. Assane’s past becomes clearer as we get to know that Hubert appointed Babakar Diop with the sole intention of framing him for stealing the necklace to draw insurance money. Hubert thinks he controls the law, but Assane knows better. After Raoul’s kidnapping and attempted murder, Assane reaches out to Juliette to expose Hubert, while the latter counters by framing Assane for a murder.

The police toss the town in search of Assane, but he manages to blindside the police with a little help from his friends. In the taut finale, while Hubert hopes to usurp money from his daughter’s fundraising event, Assane creeps up on Hubert with a knife and extracts a confession. Following the evidence that Assane sends Guedira, the police take Hubert and Dumont into custody for fraud and corruption. But the police are also after Assane. After meeting Claire and Raoul for one last time, Assane goes into hiding.

The third season will ostensibly pick up from the aftermath of the second season. The story is seemingly wrapped up in the second season, barring a few minor plot holes. Hubert is arrested by the police in the intense season finale of the second season, but he may get away once again, aided by his high official friends. If he bypasses jail time, Assane will find himself in more trouble, but we have faith in his skills of deception.

However, the revelation at the end of the second season will surely create a rift between Juliette and Hubert, and Juliette may take up a prominent role in the subsequent development of the narrative. The show is known for gripping the audience from the very first moment, and the third season will give us insight into Assane’s whereabouts after his daring escapade in the finality of the second season.

