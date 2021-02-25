‘MacGyver’ season 5 released its 9th episode this week. In the episode, we see Mac taking the lead in yet another Codex mission. His group is worried about him as he shoulders all their responsibilities to protect them. If you haven’t seen the episode, you can refer to the recap section below. But first, let us take a look at the details of the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘MacGyver’ season 5 episode 10.

MacGyver Season 5 Episode 10 Release Date

‘MacGyver’ season 5 episode 10 is slated to premiere on March 5, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

Where to Stream MacGyver Season 5 Episode 10 Online?

‘MacGyver’ airs on CBS at the timeslot mentioned above, which means you can watch ‘MacGyver’ season 5 episode 10 on TV if you have a cable connection. If internet streaming is an option, then you may watch the episodes on CBS’ official website or CBS All Access.

Others can also opt for sites like Fubo TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV, where the show is available to stream. Another option is to subscribe to Amazon Prime and buy the individual episodes. You can even get the CBS pack added to your existing plan, which costs you $5.99 a month post-trial.

MacGyver Season 5 Episode 10 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Diamond + Quake + Carbon + Comms + Tower.’ In the 10th episode, we can expect to see Mac and the team invested in a mission to hunt down a Codex leader. They will discover that Murdoc has hacked their comms and recorded them for months. Murdoc will be revealed to be working with Andrews, as they plot to kill thousands and release each Phoenix member’s most guarded secrets.

MacGyver Season 5 Episode 9 Recap

The ninth episode, called ‘Rails + Pitons + Pulley + Pipe + Salt,’ puts Mac to the test. The neverending Codex struggle coaxes him in using his resources to ensure that the organization does not get intel from the Department of Defense. Desi believes in Mac’s ability to improvise his way out of any situation. Mac has to climb a cliff to get to his destination as the road is not accessible.

Mac then begins to push up through the cliff with scant resources to fulfill his mission. He tries to get to Desi and Riley even though he is wearing himself out in the process. But Wilt has his back. He extends his support to Mac and tells him to find the next thing to hold on to. The fact that the team can only get things done as a unit is again re-established. Desi tells Riley that Mac is always the one to put himself in danger so that the others don’t have to take any risks.

