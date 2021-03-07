The tenth episode of ‘MacGyver’ Season 5 showcases the team invested in catching yet another Codex lead. They are doing whatever they can to track down the culprit, but things escalate when they discover evidence related to Murdoc. If you want to catch up further, you can read the detailed recap at the bottom. In case you’re updated and would like to know details about the upcoming episode, we’ve got your back. Here’s everything you can expect from ‘MacGyver’ season 5 episode 11.

MacGyver Season 5 Episode 11 Release Date

‘MacGyver’ season 5 episode 11 is slated to premiere on March 12, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. Every episode has a runtime of less than 50 minutes.

Where to Stream MacGyver Season 5 Episode 11 Online?

Fans can watch ‘MacGyver’ season 5 episode 11 on CBS as and when it airs. If you do not have the option of watching TV, then you may watch the episode on CBS’ official website or CBS All Access, a day after its original broadcast.

Others can opt for live TV platforms like Fubo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV, where the show is available to stream. You can also find the show on VOD services such as YouTube TV, iTunes, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV. You can subscribe to any one of these and watch it. If you have an existing Amazon Prime Video account, you have the option to add the CBS pack to your plan, which costs you $5.99 a month post-trial.

MacGyver Season 5 Episode 11 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘C8H7ClO + Nano-Trackers + Resistance + Maldives + Mind Games.’ In the episode, we will see Mac and Riley heading overseas together to prevent a governmental collapse and inadvertently inhale new, deadly microscopic technology. Here’s a promo for ‘MacGyver’ Season 5 Episode 11!

MacGyver Season 5 Episode 10 Recap

The ninth episode, called ‘Diamond + Quake + Carbon + Comms + Tower,’ struck the audiences with bad news revolving around Leanna. Bozer truly loves her and is ready to do anything for her. But Murdoc discloses the fact that she died, and Bozer is highly devastated. The worst part is he has no idea what happened to her. He vents out his feelings in front of Russ. He is frustrated with Russ for having hidden the truth but soon realizes that he should try his best to keep himself from falling apart.

The team has a mission to accomplish, and for that, he needs to be focused. He is aware that Murdoc is on the loose, which poses a major threat to everyone’s lives. And now that he has hacked their comms and recorded them for months, the team feels more pressurized. But Bozer doesn’t seem to have given up, which is why we do expect him to get to the bottom of Leanna’s case soon.

