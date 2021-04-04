‘MacGyver’s latest episode is a whole new vibe. The team goes undercover in a royal Indian wedding to protect a princess whose life is in danger. Riley is up to something, and everyone assumes that she might be using her hacking skills to crack or uncover something. If you want to know more about their latest mission, you can check out the recap section. First, let us see what ‘MacGyver’ season 5 episode 13 has us geared up for.

MacGyver Season 5 Episode 13 Release Date

‘MacGyver’ season 5 episode 13 is slated to air on April 9, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. Every episode has a runtime of fewer than 50 minutes.

Where to Stream MacGyver Season 5 Episode 13 Online?

If you’re eager to watch the next episode of ‘MacGyver’ season 5, you can tune in to CBS at the timeslot mentioned above. You will require a valid cable connection for that. In case you don’t have one, you can go to CBS’ official website or CBS All Access (now known as Paramount+) a day after its television broadcast to watch the episode. Cable-free and live streaming options include streaming the show on Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV. The show is also available on VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV. If you already have an Amazon Prime Video account, you can include the CBS pack in your plan, which will cost you $5.99 a month after the trial period is over. After that, you can access ‘MacGyver’ on it.

MacGyver Season 5 Episode 13 Spoilers

‘MacGyver’ season 5 episode 13 is titled ‘Barn Find + Engine Oil + La Punzonatura + Lab Rats + Tachometer.’ The episode will focus upon Mac and the team as they delve into the world of Italian car culture. This will be done in an attempt to track down a crime boss. Mac will lean on Desi when he discovers that he’s losing the ability to control his hands. Mac and Desi will move in together. Riley will also reveal the truth about her secret team of hackers to Russ. You can take a look at the promo for the upcoming episode below!

MacGyver Season 5 Episode 12 Recap

‘MacGyver’ season 5 episode 12 is called ‘Royalty + Marriage + Vivaah Sanskar + Zinc + Henna.’ In the episode, we see Mac, Desi, and Russ going and attending a royal Indian wedding. The show takes a quirky approach to enliven things a bit, and the group tries their best to blend into the cultural setup. They gather up to protect a princess whose policies could put her life in danger. Other than the mission, the episode also looks into Russ and Sophia’s dynamic as they come face-to-face at the wedding. Russ and Sophia had a short fling during quarantine.

But all eyes are on Riley as she seems to be up to something. Bozer thinks that she has some hacking trick up her sleeve. Riley is a member of The Phoenix Foundation and fans know her as the character who hacked the Pentagon as a joke. But her talent also very often landed her in trouble. She was almost about to spend five years in prison, but it somehow reduced to two after MacGyver pulled some strings. Now, she seems to be back at it again. Meanwhile, Matty runs down a lead in hopes of getting to the bottom of Mac and Riley’s ingested nano-trackers.

