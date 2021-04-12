In ‘MacGyver’s’ latest episode, Mac and Desi take a step forward and move in together. But Mac finds himself in trouble when he loses control over his hands. If you’re curious about the events transpiring in the episode, be sure to check out the recap section. But for now, let’s find out what we can expect from the upcoming ‘MacGyver’ season 5 episode 14!

MacGyver Season 5 Episode 14 Release Date

‘MacGyver’ season 5 episode 14 will premiere on April 16, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. Every episode is less than 50 minutes long.

Where to Stream MacGyver Season 5 Episode 14 Online?

‘MacGyver’ season 5 airs on CBS, so you can tune in to the channel as and when episode 14 airs according to the timeslot mentioned above. In case you don’t have an active cable connection, you can head to CBS’ official website or Paramount+ a day after the show’s television broadcast and watch the latest episode there. For a cable-free and live-streaming experience, you can watch the show on Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV. Or you can resort to VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV. Amazon Prime Video users can include the CBS pack in their plan, which costs $5.99 a month after the trial period is over, and the show can be streamed thereafter on the platform.

MacGyver Season 5 Episode 14 Spoilers

‘MacGyver’ season 5 episode 14 is titled ‘H20 + Orthophosphates + Mission City + Corrosion + Origins.’ The upcoming episode will dive into Bozer’s family history as Mac and Desi will travel with him to his childhood home. His aunt will have lost her life to a tragic accident. But in this crime-saturated world, there is a high chance of deaths occurring because of murder. They will realize that she may have been murdered for trying to expose the city’s contaminated water supply. Meanwhile, Riley, Matty, and Russ will continue to follow leads on their nano-trackers investigation. Moreover, it also seems as if Mac and Desi’s relationship might not work out because of how slowly yet organically they’ve been drifting apart. You can watch the promo for the episode below!

MacGyver Season 5 Episode 13 Recap

‘MacGyver’ season 5 episode 13 is called ‘Barn Find + Engine Oil + La Punzonatura + Lab Rats + Tachometer,’ which poses the biggest challenge Mac has ever had to face. He loses his ability to control his hands. Over the course of the show, we have seen him solve all sorts of problems by using his physical abilities to the maximum potential. In this episode, he scrambles to keep his ground together, and Desi helps him with his task. Speaking of the pair, Mac and Desi move in together.

This seems difficult to take in considering how we’re still not over Mac and Riley’s dynamic. We don’t even know if their chemistry ended prematurely or still continues to remain in the dark. Moving on, the team enters the world of Italian cars and their culture as a resort to locate and bust a crime boss-in-hiding. Riley also reveals the truth about her secret team of hackers to Russ. Her reentry into the unpredictable and unrestrictive world of hacking is sure to set situations aflame.

Read More: Best Spy Movies of All Time