In ‘MacGyver’s’ latest episode this week (season 5 episode 14), Bozer’s aunt dies in a tragic accident, which seems like a murder on closer inspection. Mac and Desi investigate it while Riley is still digging into the case of the nano-trackers. If you want to be updated, you can read through our detailed recap. But as the finale is just a few days away, let’s find out what we can expect from the upcoming ‘MacGyver’ season 5 episode 15!

MacGyver Season 5 Episode 15 Release Date

The series finale of ‘MacGyver’ will premiere on April 30, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. Every episode is less than 50 minutes long, and the show has, till now, been following a weekly release pattern.

Where to Stream MacGyver Season 5 Episode 15 Online?

‘MacGyver’ season 5 episode 15 can be watched on CBS, as you tune in to the channel according to the timeslot mentioned above. In case you do not possess a cable connection, you can go to CBS’ official website or Paramount+ a day after the episode’s original run and watch it there. There are cable-free options also available for cord-cutters like watching the show on live TV platforms such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV. You can also buy or rent the episodes on VOD services such as iTunes, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV. Amazon Prime Video users can add the CBS pack to their plan, which costs $5.99 a month after the trial period is over, after which you can access the show for free on the streamer.

MacGyver Season 5 Episode 15 Spoilers

‘MacGyver’ season 5 episode 15 is titled ‘Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal.’ The finale is supposed to provide answers to the lurking mystery of the nano-trackers. In the episode, Mac and Riley will disappear, and as they regain consciousness, they will realize that they’ve lost all memory of how they ended up there in a cornfield. With not much information or leads to be relying upon, they will have to find out what happened in the last 24 hours, as well as figure out a way to get rid of the nano-trackers in their bodies. Fans are also waiting for the show to conclude the existing love triangle between Mac, Riley, and Desi.

MacGyver Season 5 Episode 14 Recap

‘MacGyver’ season 5 episode 14 is called ‘H20 + Orthophosphates + Mission City + Corrosion + Origins.’ The episode focuses on Bozer as his family is pulled into a tragic turn of fate. He visits his childhood home along with Mac and Desi to pay their respect but also to investigate his aunt’s unexpected death. She had been involved in a selfless mission to restore justice, and someone made sure she was punished for that. The city’s water supply is contaminated, and his aunt tried to expose that. Meanwhile, Riley, Matty, and Russ continue to dive deeper into their nano-trackers investigation.

Riley gets involved with The Phoenix Foundation, and she apologizes for having done that without permission from the higher-ups. She reveals that she wants to end their scheme as well as get these nano-trackers out of her system. But she learns that these devices run deep within the body and cannot be extracted simply. There is also a high chance that they might stay inside her indefinitely. She then goes to Mac for help, and as she visits him, she admits that she has been thinking about their trip to Italy. Although there is a slight hesitation initially, the pair talk it out, and Riley reassures him that he’ll never lose her.

