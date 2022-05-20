Made for Love Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Alissa Nutting, Christina Lee, Dean Bakopoulos, and Patrick Somerville, ‘Made For Love’ is a dark comedy sci-fi show revolving around Hazel Green. After being trapped in a decade-long marriage with tech billionaire Byron Gogol, Hazel escapes o regain her freedom. However, she soon discovers that Byron had a tracking device fitted inside her. Through the device, Byron can track her, watch what she is doing, and know what she is feeling at any given time.

Based on the eponymous 2017 novel by Alissa Nutting, the series has gained praise from the audience and critics alike. Many have praised the show’s sense of humor which is hilarious and yet morbid at the same time. Since the show first premiered on April 1, 2021, it has amassed a large fanbase that cannot get enough of the adventures of Hazel Green. Season 2 of the series finished airing recently, and viewers are already eager to know whether it will be renewed for another installment. If you, too, can’t wait to know about the possible season 3 of the show, we have your back!

Made for Love Season 3 Release Date

‘Made for Love’ season 2 premiered on April 28, 2022, on HBO Max, with the final episode of the season airing on May 19, 2022. Each of the 8 episodes in the show’s second installment runs for about 20-29 minutes.

As far as season 3 of the dark comedy is concerned, here’s what we know. As of now, the show has not been renewed for another season. However, the series will likely be renewed for another installment by HBO Max. Since the show premiered, viewers have flocked to watch the series and have nothing but praise for its storyline and actors. It is also to be noted that the announcement regarding the confirmation of the show’s season 2 was released more than two months after the first season had stopped airing. As such, no news regarding season 3, as of now, is not surprising, as the network waits to see how the audience reacts to the second season.

If the sci-fi comedy hits all the milestones desired by the streaming giant, it will most likely be renewed soon. In that case, we expect ‘Made for Love’ season 3 to release sometime in April 2023.

Made for Love Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

Cristin Milioti is most likely to be back as Hazel Green in the potential season 3. Her charismatic and humorous portrayal of the character is one of the most beloved parts of the series. Another face that may appear is Billy Magnussen, who portrays Byron Gogol. We may also see Dan Bakkedahl and Noma Dumezweni reprise the roles of Herringbone and Fiffany, respectively. Other names that may comeback include Caleb Foote (Bennett Hobbes) and Sarunas J. Jackson (Jay). In the second season,

Ray Romano portrayed Herbert Green. However, given the events towards the end of season 2, his only appearance in the potential season 3 might be through flashbacks. Although given the show’s nature, we are definitely not ruling out any other way. Any more new or old names will be more than welcomed by the fans.

Made for Love Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 finale of the dark comedy series is definitely one to remember. We finally get an epic showdown between Hazel and her fake persona. The fight is neck-to-neck, probably because they are technically the same person, but with a clever move, one of them gains the upper hand. Fiffany learns from Bennett that it was due to Herringbone that she was put inside the Pasture Cube. The knowledge of the betrayal surprises Fiffany. Later on, when Herringbone confesses the same to Fiffany about the same, the conversation that follows is definitely intriguing.

Given what unfolds throughout the second installment, the potential season 3 will be interesting to watch. Hazel and Fake Byron – or is it the actual Byron? – might be parenting a child together. The last scenes of the season finale occur 6 months after most of the events in the episode. The fate of the child that may be born to the convoluted couple will likely be as dark and humorous as the rest of the show. Add all the mind games -literal ones – that may have happened during the pregnancy, and we do really wonder what is in store for the yet-to-be-born baby. Meanwhile, Byron’s own internal dilemma seems to be far from over and will definitely spice things up in the potential season 3.

Read More: Where is Made for Love Filmed?