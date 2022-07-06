Maggie Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Hulu’s ‘Maggie’ follows the story of the eponymous psychic who can see people’s future by touching their hands. She never sees her own future, which is why things become complicated when she sees herself in another man’s future. Created by Justin Adler and Maggie Mull, the show is an offbeat romantic comedy that promises loads of fun. The prospect of dating while already knowing how every relationship is going to turn out is a fascinating concept. The first season sets the stage for things to come. It ends on a very exciting note where things seem to take an even more complicated turn in Maggie’s love life. If you are wondering when the second season will arrive and where it can take Maggie’s story, we’ve got you covered.

Maggie Season 2 Release Date

Maggie Season 1 was released on Hulu on July 6, 2022. All thirteen episodes, each 20-25 minutes in length, were released simultaneously. As for Season 2, no official announcement has been made by Hulu regarding the future of the show. Considering that the finale ends with a cliffhanger leaving the fate of the show’s characters in a bind, there is a possibility that the show would return to build more on that. However, it would depend largely on how it fares with the audience. In any case, should the streaming service give it a green light, we expect ‘Maggie’ Season 2 to premiere sometime in 2024.

Maggie Season 2 Cast: Who Can be in it?

‘Maggie’ stars Rebecca Rittenhouse in the lead role, and the second season would mark her return as the psychic who can see the future. David Del Rio is also expected to reprise the role of Ben, Maggie’s love interest. To continue the conflict of a love triangle, Chloe Bridges will be back as Jessie.

Maggie’s story would be incomplete without her friend Louise, played by Nichole Sakura, and her psychic mentor, Angel, played by Ray Ford. The second season will also see the return of Maggie’s parents, played by Kerri Kenney and Chris Elliott. Angelique Cabral and Leonardo Nam will also come back as Amy and Dave. Andy Favreau’s Sam might get to play a bigger role in the sophomore run of the show. Because she is still single at the end of Season 1, we expect new love interests for Maggie, which means some new actors will join the show.

Maggie Season 2 Plot: What Can it be About?

The first season of Maggie ends at the wedding of Amy and Dave. Another wedding seems to be on the horizon, as Ben and Jessie seem to have resolved their issues and are now engaged. It seems like Maggie’s initial vision is going to come true after all. But then, she has another vision, and this time, she sees herself as Ben’s bride.

There is definitely something between Ben and Maggie, and in the next season, we expect to see more of their interactions, building upon their already complicated friendship. With Ben and Jessie’s wedding in the near future, we’ll find out more about their backstory, their previous breakups, and how Maggie’s presence affects their relationship.

The second season will have more space to dive into Maggie’s powers and explore the scenario where the future is not as fixed as it seems. We will find out more about Maggie’s vision and also why she had a vision block before the wedding. The second season will also expand on Louise’s love life as she finally seems to have found her potential “the one” in Sam. It would be interesting to know what Maggie sees in her visions about them and if that affects their relationship.

Read More: Best Unconventional Romance Movies