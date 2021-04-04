‘Magnum P.I.’ Season 3 Episode 12 deals with two cases intermingled into one another. At a gas station, a lady gets robbed of her SUV and pet dog. The thief is revealed to be a man involved in another open case. It seems like Magnum and Higgins have a lot on their plate. If you want to know how they solve the cases, you can go through the recap. Or else you can check out the particulars for ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3, episode 13!

Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 13 Release Date

‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 episode 13 is scheduled to release on April 9, 2021, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. Every episode is around 43 minutes long.

Where to Watch Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 13 Online?

You can catch the latest episode of 'Magnum P.I.' season 3 by simply tuning in to CBS at the date and time mentioned above. You can also live-stream the episodes on CBS All Access, which is now known as Paramount +.

Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 13 Spoilers

The upcoming episode of ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 is titled ‘Cry Murder.’ Magnum and Higgins will be back on the grind with a case involving truffles. They will be hard at work trying to recover valuable stolen truffles. There will be another case demanding their attention as they’ll come across a baby left abandoned at the gates of their estate. They must care for the infant while looking for its mother or anyone responsible for taking care of the baby. Kumu will volunteer to take up the case. You can take a look at the promo below!

Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 12 Recap

The newest episode of ‘Magnum P.I.’ is titled ‘Dark Harvest.’ The episode opens with a woman getting robbed as she reports her case to Higgins and Magnum. TC gets sued by a client, and according to the lawyer, it all happened when TC was busy helping Magnum with a case. But the lawyers, Ross and Taft, seem suspicious. Magnum and Higgins find evidence in the gas station where the lady was robbed. They discover that the man is named Joseph Giles, who is a schoolteacher.

But the interesting part is, the man got kidnapped a day before by a gang member called Lee. Higgins and Magnum look for the Jumak gang, and Jin takes them to a friend, Chung, who might know about their hide-out. Chung tells them about his encounter with Wei Fang, who needs a kidney. Magnum figures out that Giles is the one they’re taking the kidney from. Higgins and Magnum find the SUV and venture out into the woods only to find a bullet-wounded Adicus, the dog owned by the lady.

They take a DNA sample from the dog and discover that it belongs to someone named Kim. They track him down inside a building that resembles a medical facility. They witness two men on stretchers just about to be cut open. At that very moment, Higgins shuts off the electricity. Magnum rushes in to take away Giles’ but is hit by one of the abductors. Higgins manages to knock him down. Meanwhile, Adicus is out of danger, and Giles offers to cover Adicus’ treatment costs.

