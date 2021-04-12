‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 episode 13 is about Magnum and Higgins trying to solve the case of an abandoned infant. They also dig into a robbery involving white truffles. If you’re curious about both these cases, you can read through our detailed recap. But first, you can check out the details for the upcoming ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 episode 14!

Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 14 Release Date

‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 episode 14 is scheduled to release on April 16, 2021, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. Every episode has a runtime of around 43 minutes.

Where to Watch Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 14 Online?

If you want to watch ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 episode 14, you can catch it as and when it airs on CBS at the date and time mentioned above. If you’re not subscribed to the cable, you can live-stream the episodes on Paramount +. You can additionally login to CBS’s official website and stream the already-released episodes. For a cable-free experience, you can also choose to watch ‘Magnum P.I.’ online on live TV platforms such as YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Tubi TV, and DirecTV. You can even purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 14 Spoilers

The upcoming episode of ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 is titled ‘Whispers of Death.’ We will see a psychic hiring Magnum and Higgins with an aim to prevent a murder she claims to have foreseen. This will prove to be a different angle, and we wonder how they will investigate the case without concrete evidence to prove that someone is set to be murdered. Also, Katsumoto will question Kumu when her information is found on recovered stolen jewels that once belonged to the infamous Imelda Marcos. Higgins will struggle with whether or not to tell Ethan the truth about her past. You can take a look at the promo below!

Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 13 Recap

The newest episode of ‘Magnum P.I.’ is titled ‘Cry Murder,’ and it sees Magnum and Higgins receive a baby at their door. There is a note with the infant that reads, “please give Hiapo a good life.” Security footage reveals that a woman left behind her child. They look for fingerprints on the car seat that she left the baby in and learn about a non-profit agency called Ewa Beach Women’s Services. After momentarily leaving the baby under Rick’s care, Higgins and Magnum look into a restaurant robbery involving white truffles.

According to evidence found, the robbery seems to be a predetermined act, which means that someone from the inside betrayed their own team. Teuila visits Ewa Beach Women’s Services and sneakily gets the woman’s number. The restaurant owner talks about one of his waiters Jimmy Bowman, who was not present at the time of the robbery. They go to Bowman’s neighborhood looking for him, and he reveals that Big Tuna offered him a deal which is why he told them about the truffle order. Teuila finds the mother of the child, Luana, who tells her everything.

Magnum and Higgins find out that Big Tuna has fake truffles, which now places all doubts on the seller Angelo’s innocence. It turns out that Angelo knew about the truffles. Just as he places Higgins at gunpoint, Magnum knocks him out. Big Tuna had blackmailed Angelo to get the insurance claim, or he would have publicized the fact that those were fake truffles. In the end, Luana keeps her baby even though she is scared to.

Read More: Where is Magnum P.I. Filmed?