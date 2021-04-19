‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 episode 14 is about a psychic approaching Magnum and Higgins to notify them about a murder set to take place a day later. And sure enough, there is a murder that happens exactly the way she predicted it to, but it’s a different person instead. For more scoop on the latest episode, you can read the recap section. Now, let us look into the details for the upcoming ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 episode 15!

Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 15 Release Date

‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 episode 15 is scheduled to premiere on April 30, 2021, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. New episodes drop on the channel every week on Friday, with each one having a runtime of around 43 minutes.

Where to Watch Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 15 Online?

Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 15 Spoilers

Magnum P.I. Season 3 Episode 14 Recap

‘Magnum P.I.’ season 3 episode 14 is titled ‘Whispers of Death.’ It starts with the police finding a bag of jewelry with Teuila’s name in the woods. The last time Teuila saw the tiara, which is currently in the bag, was in 1986 when she refused to work for Imelda Marcos. Magnum and Higgins meet a client named Sylvia, a psychic, who foresees a murder the next afternoon. Her client, Megan, is in danger, but the tables turn the next day when Sylvia is the one who is killed instead.

Magnum and Higgins then start looking into her record on the internet, which leads to another psychic who drops hate comments for Sylvia. But she proves to be innocent. They subsequently go to Sylvia’s house and find a listening device inside one of her crystals, where she heard Megan’s husband say that he would kill his wife. Teuila talks to Rick and TC about her cousin Maui Uni, who might’ve stolen the tiara. Rick and TC go to Maui Uni and discover that his nephew stole the jewels from him.

After strenuous digging, they finally conclude that Megan’s husband is actually a hitman linked to other murders. She tells them that her husband Matt has left the country. They then speculate that he is probably on his next murder mission and, sure enough, find evidence stating that the next target is a defense attorney. Gordon and his team stop Matt from killing the woman. Teuila talks to Maui Uni, and they make up after a heartwarming conversation about the troubles they faced during childhood. Teuila forgives him for everything.

