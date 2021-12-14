Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 10 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

The ninth episode of ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 4 alerts Magnum and Higgins when there is a security breach at HPD. They find evidence that suggests Lia could be the culprit, so Magnum goes after her. When he finds her, he is startled after learning the truth. She turns out to have close ties with the people responsible for the hack. If you missed the episode when it aired on television, we’d like to update you with the latest happenings through the recap. Now, let us dive into what episode 10 could bring!

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 10 Release Date

Unfortunately, fans would have to wait longer as new episodes of the show are not slated to air until next year. So, ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 4 episode 10 will release on January 7, 2022, at 9 pm ET on CBS. Each episode of the show runs for about 40-45 minutes.

Where to Watch Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 4 episode 10 by tuning in to CBS at the specified date and time. If you miss the broadcast, you could watch it on CBS’ official website or the streaming service Paramount+. Those who have cut the cord have several other ways to watch the episode, such as Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu+Live TV. Additionally, you could purchase single episodes or entire seasons on Spectrum, Microsoft Store, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers

Titled ‘Dream Lover,’ the tenth episode might explore a different angle when it comes to Magnum and Higgins’ long-drawn friendship that sometimes borders on romance. Higgins will have an intimate dream about him which might lead her into realizing that she has feelings for him. However, she will choose to hide it from him. Meanwhile, a woman will approach Magnum and Higgins to find a man she had met at a coffee shop. The pair will have formed an intriguing connection that will compel the lady to look into his disappearance. The result will expose a horrifying secret.

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 9 Recap

The ninth episode, titled ‘Better Watch Out,’ starts with Magnum and Higgins taking a man into custody for bail jumping. They ask Detective Katsumoto to keep him in his holding cell for a few days, but HPD gets hacked, and in return, they are asked to give 5 million in bitcoin as ransom. If they fail to provide the money, thousands of prisoners will be set free. Having no option, Magnum puts the criminal, Barry, under Kumu’s watch. Magnum and Higgins are headed towards HPD when they realize that the hack has been performed through Lia’s computer.

Furthermore, Lia has gone to meet Johnny Kim, the head of Hawaii’s most powerful syndicate. However, Magnum gets caught by Kim’s security team when he tries to spy on her and is taken to Lia. She tells him that Kim is her father, but the hacking has nothing to do with her. On the other hand, her brother Pin turns out to have orchestrated the hack, which had merely served as a distraction. HPD had caught hold of a witness who was willing to destroy Kim. Thus, Pin thought he could hack the system and reach out to the informant.

Magnum and Higgins later find Pin at a house where he had been torturing the informant. Lia talks to her brother and learns how Kim had allowed him to torture the witness. Pin is unwilling to make a deal if it means ratting his father out, so Kim is let loose. Barry, who had skipped bail just to buy his son a PS4 on his birthday, gets one from Kumu. The gang ultimately buys a car for Cade, who is slowly learning how to embrace his new family.

