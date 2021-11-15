Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In episode 6 of ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 4, Higgins and Magnum help a journalist, Oscar Leota, investigate the case of a woman who has died under mysterious circumstances. He has published articles on the deceased woman using a different name to refer to her, but one of his readers recognizes her and hits Leota up to convey valuable information about her murder. To get up to speed with the latest developments of episode 6, head to the recap. In case you are updated and are curious to know the details of ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 4 episode 7, we have got your back!

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Magnum P.I.’ season 4 episode 7 will release on November 19, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS. Each episode of the show runs for about 40-45 minutes.

Where to Watch Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 4 episode 7 by tuning in to CBS at the specified date and time. If you miss the broadcast, you could watch it on CBS’ official website or the streaming service Paramount+. Those who have cut the cord have several other ways to watch the episode, such as Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu+Live TV. Additionally, you could purchase single episodes or entire seasons on Spectrum, Microsoft Store, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers

The seventh episode, titled ‘A New Lease on Death,’ will be challenging for Rick as he realizes how his childhood friend Robbie might be entangled in some murder case. Rick will be asked to investigate him, but Magnum will launch himself into the case just to check what the FBI has on him. Meanwhile, Kumu going undercover will be a rare and exciting sight as her next investigation will take place in a retirement community. Higgins will assist her in looking into the suspicious disappearance of a resident’s life savings. Here is a promo that will give you a closer look!

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 6 Recap

In the sixth episode of ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 4, titled ‘Devil on the Doorstep,’ a journalist named Oscar Leota is contacted by an anonymous source regarding an article he had written on a deceased woman referred to as Jane Doe. Leota wrote another article about Jane, but something told him that her death might have been the result of a murder, and his suspicions are proved right when someone contacts him claiming to know the cause of her death.

Therefore, at Leota’s request, Magnum and Higgins begin to search for the source who might know the entire story behind the possible murder. Magnum follows several leads and learns that the witness is an Asian woman working for the airline. Upon contacting her, he hears about a man named Nathan Stallard, who had flown with Jane before her death. The same man has a record of frequently flying with different women every single time he shows up. Although the attendant has never seen anything suspicious happen to them, Jane’s case turned out to be different.

The girl was brutally stabbed, so the flight attendant thinks Nathan might be responsible. He works for a charity that claims to help pregnant women from developing countries. However, he had been stealing the children and telling their mothers that the babies had died. Later, Magnum and his team catch him operating in a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, Higgins tries to resign from MI6, but they inform her about her stolen file. In case it gets released in public, her career will be finished. Apart from that, Robbie, Rick’s childhood friend, gets into trouble.

