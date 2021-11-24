Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In episode 7 of ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 4, Magnum divides his attention between two compelling cases. The first one follows an old man in a retirement center and the second case is about a man who is asked to investigate an old friend who seems to be innocent. There is a description you’ll find in the recap in case you haven’t watched episode 7. For fans awaiting the upcoming episode, we have the latest updates laid out right here!

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date

Fans will be sad to know that the show is currently on a break which means that we’ll have to wait longer for the upcoming episode to arrive. So, ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 4 episode 8 will release on December 3, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS. Each episode of the show runs for about 40-45 minutes.

Where to Watch Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 4 episode 8 by tuning in to CBS at the specified date and time. If you miss the broadcast, you could watch it on CBS’ official website or the streaming service Paramount+. Those who have cut the cord have several other ways to watch the episode, such as Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu+Live TV. Additionally, you could purchase single episodes or entire seasons on Spectrum, Microsoft Store, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers

The eighth episode, titled ‘A Fire in the Ashes,’ could be a major one for Higgins as the mystery behind the secretive workings of the MI-6 might be revealed. Magnum is slowly uncovering it bit by bit, so it is only a matter of time before we learn the truth. She is clearly involved in something that could threaten her safety, and Magnum will then be compelled to follow her and see what she has been up to. She will be tasked with infiltrating a group that is against MI-6. Lastly, Rick will mourn the loss of someone close to him after an explosion takes hold.

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 7 Recap

In the seventh episode of ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 4, titled ‘A New Lease on Death,’ FBI Special Agent Ray Sloane asks Rick to help him take down an old friend named Robbie. Rick is understandably unwilling to throw his friend under the bus, so he hires Magnum to resolve the matter. As Magnum jumps into the case, he leaves Higgins and Kumu behind to take care of another matter involving an old man at a retirement center.

Kumu goes undercover inside the center and spots the client’s father, Joseph, retired in one corner of the room. He does not participate in group activities anymore and ignores his daughter’s phone calls. Kumu realizes that the old man had lost forty-five grand in an investment scheme headed by a man named Ron. Higgins and Kumu make an effort to catch hold of him, but he turns up dead. The killer is discovered to be Ron’s girlfriend, who had wanted his money all for herself.

Betty and Ron had planned to board the cruise, but she ended up killing him and then is arrested right after. Joseph is able to retrieve his money, as a result of which the case closes. Elsewhere, Robbie is proved responsible for having killed a federal agent mistaking him to be a bad guy. The victim was a friend of Sloane, so he doesn’t want to let Robbie off without reenacting justice. However, the Albanians get to Robbie first despite Rick trying to help him leave the country resulting in his friend’s death.

