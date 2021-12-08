Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

This week’s episode is a tragic tale of two friends whose unwavering loyalty and devotion to each other put them in danger. One of them dies in an explosion which breaks the other one’s heart. The feds take over the case while Magnum rushes to protect Higgins, who has landed herself in grave trouble. If you need to jog your memory, take a look at the recap that contains all the highlights of episode 8. Now, let us dive into what the upcoming episode might reveal!

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Magnum P.I.’ season 4 episode 9 will release on December 10, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS. Each episode of the show runs for about 40-45 minutes.

Where to Watch Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch 'Magnum P.I.' season 4 episode 9 by tuning in to CBS at the specified date and time. If you miss the broadcast, you can watch it on CBS' official website or the streaming service Paramount+.

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers

The ninth episode, titled ‘Better Watch Out,’ will take place right before the advent of Christmas. Despite the holiday season arriving, Magnum and Higgins will be forced to put work before anything else and investigate a ransomware attack on the Honolulu Police Department on Christmas eve. The matter, in turn, will cause Lia to disclose something personal to Magnum and Katsumoto. To know more, you can take a look at the promo here!

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 8 Recap

In the latest episode, titled ‘A Fire in the Ashes,’ Rick’s friend Robbie dies in a premeditated explosion. Although Rick survives, he is taken to the hospital for a checkup. FBI Special Agent Ray Sloane, who had been previously tasked with finding Robbie, takes the lead in his murder investigation as well. However, he is called back to Chicago because of Detective Katsumoto’s report on what happened to Sloane’s bosses.

Sloane needs to clarify the situation in front of his colleagues. Robbie had been involved with dangerous people who took his life thinking he had access to confidential information. Now, Rick is probably their next target. Meanwhile, Magnum is able to ascertain how Higgins brought upon trouble this time as well. There has been a security breach within MI6, as a result of which a few documents have been stolen, including Higgins’ personal data.

Therefore, she has been hired by MI6 to find the culprit and destroy those documents. Insisting that she tackle this alone, Higgins approaches the MI6 agent responsible for this mess. She is then forced to work for him in exchange for her data, but they realize that she has been sent to retrieve the stolen information. So she becomes their next hostage apart from her handler, who was captured beforehand. Sean Cavendish, the agent, refuses to kill her because he wants to turn her into one of his own.

After a failed mission, Cavendish was disavowed by MI6 and was even exposed to torture. So now, he wants revenge for having been through hell because of MI6. His plans are soon derailed by Magnum, who takes them down and rescues Higgins. Rick has escaped from protection, and now, he is determined to exact revenge on his friend’s killers. Rick regrets not turning Robbie over to the feds when he had the chance to and letting him take the fall for Rick when they were kids. Later, Higgins stops him from making any rash decisions about his life.

