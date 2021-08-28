‘Magnum P.I.’ is an action drama series that revolves around Thomas Magnum, a former Navy SEAL who works as a private investigator in Hawaii. It is a reboot of the 1980s series of the same name created by Donald P. Bellisario and Glen A. Larson. The new iteration is developed for television by Peter M. Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim and first premiered in 2016.

Despite a mixed critical reception and constant comparisons to the original series, ‘Magnum P.I.’ has managed to carve a place for itself in the viewers’ hearts. Naturally, the show’s passionate fanbase must be eagerly waiting for its next installment. So we decided to bring you all the updates about ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 4.

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Release Date

The third season of ‘Magnum P.I.’ wrapped up its run on air in May 2021. On April 15, 2021, CBS announced that the series had been renewed for a fourth outing. After patiently waiting for a few months, fans can now rejoice as the fourth season has an official release date. ‘Magnum P.I.’ season 4 is slated to premiere on October 1, 2021, on CBS.

An exact episode count for the new season hasn’t been confirmed just yet. The third season comprises 16 episodes due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the production. However, with the show’s production returning to its usual schedule, the new season is likely to contain 20 episodes, just like the first two seasons.

Production on the fourth season kicked off in style on July 20, 2021, as the cast and crew gathered for a traditional Hawaiian blessing. The show’s writers room regularly shares updates about production on Twitter. A tweet from the writers confirmed that by mid-August 2021, five episodes for the new season had been written, which means that production on season 4 is now in full swing.

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

Jay Hernandez (‘Suicide Squad‘) headlines the cast of ‘Magnum P.I.’ and appears in the titular role. He is joined by Perdita Weeks (‘Ready Player One‘), who essays the part of Juliet Higgins, a former MI6 agent who becomes an ally of Magnum. Tim Kang (Detective Gordon Katsumoto), Stephen Hill (Theodore “T.C.” Calvin), Zachary Knighton (Orville “Rick” Wright), Amy Hill (Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta) round off the main cast.

All the main cast members are confirmed to be returning for season 4. Recurring cast members such as Jay Ali (Dr. Ethan Shah), Christopher Thornton (Kenny “Shammy” Shamberg), Bobby Lee (Jin), and Lance Lim (Dennis Katsumoto) are also likely to reprise their roles. Additionally, ‘Black Lightning‘-fame actress Chantal Thuy is joining the cast as Lia Kaleo, a street-smart detective and love interest of Magnum.

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Plot: What is it About?

In the third season finale of ‘Magnum P.I.,’ Magnum and Higgins help Chloe Dawson, a grad student whose life is under threat. After solving the case, Ethan forgives Higgins for being secretive about her past and asks her to accompany him on a trip to Kenya. Meanwhile, Magnum has an eye-opening conversation with Uncle Bernardo about his bond with Higgins. The episode ends with Higgins saying goodbye to her friends in Hawaii and leaving with Ethan to spend the next six months in Kenya.

In the fourth season, we will see Magnum tackling new and exciting cases. Higgins will return from her trip, but things may not be just quiet as she left them. Meanwhile, Magnum is likely to move on from his feelings for Higgins. He will be secretly dating Gordon’s detective partner, Lia Kaleo. We will slowly find out why the duo is keeping their relationship under the wraps. The writers have teased that we will also learn the meaning behind the name of Robin’s yacht, which could provide further clues about his true identity.

