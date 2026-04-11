Who is Hubert’s Father? Are Lloyd, Dabney, and Kevin Together?

In the revival show ‘Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair,’ the titular character, now an adult with a daughter of his own, finds himself pulled back into the chaotic exploits of his family. After successfully keeping his distance from his family, to the point of keeping Leah’s birth a secret from them for decades, Malcolm is inevitably roped back into their orbit on his parents’ 40th wedding anniversary. However, the event isn’t only a reunion for the family. Instead, it also finds the protagonist reuniting with some of his old acquaintances, including a memorable trio. Lloyd, Dabney, and Kevin, Malcolm’s friends from his Krelboyne days, are all grown up now, pursuing interesting careers of their own. Furthermore, they seem to be the proud parents of an equally eclectic but lovable child, Hubert. Yet, between the three men and minimal context about their dynamic, the teenager’s family tree becomes confounding. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Lloyd, Dabney, and Kevin’s Family is Perplexing, and Possibly Scientific

Malcolm’s friends from school make a brief appearance at Hal and Lois’ marriage anniversary celebration, which manages to give the protagonist and the audience a substantial peek into their lives. It’s clear that the trio has remained close over the years and has even gone into business together. They were able to launch their own incorporated company during college and started entertaining clients even before graduation. In fact, one of their customers seems to include the Department of Defense.

Although they don’t share much about the nature of their work, their company’s name, GentiTech Resources, suggests their expertise in making technological advancements in the field of genetics. Consequently, the ensuing arrival of their kid, Hubert, becomes all the more intriguing. When the trio introduces Malcolm to their son, they remain fairly dodgy about the nature of his conception. No biological mother is present, and they refrain from mentioning the child’s biological connection to any of the three scientists. In fact, when Malcolm asks if Hubert was born from surrogacy, he only gets a vague answer.

For all intents and purposes, it seems like Lloyd, Dabney, and Kevin created Hubert through some ambiguous means. Given their profession in genetics, it won’t be unfair to assume their son’s birth is in some way connected to the same. Much like Hubert’s parentage, the exact relationship between Lloyd, Dabney, and Kevin also remains ambiguous. Although there’s nothing that outwardly suggests that the trio is in a throuple together, their family situation certainly hints at such a relationship. After all, it seems like all three of them are co-parenting Hubert, each as the kid’s assigned “Dada.” Therefore, regardless of romantic entanglements, it’s clear that the three scientists are a part of an unconventional, but ultimately loving family.

Read More: Where Was Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair Filmed?