Malcolm in the Middle: Are Whaley Professional and Hugemart Real Places?

‘Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair’ is a revival show that charts the story of the titular character and his family nearly two decades into the future. In those years, much has changed for Malcolm, who has figured out that his key to success lies in staying as far away from his family as he can manage without stirring up any drama. This means he has to keep up a very careful charade of pretending like his work at Whaley Professional, a food bank, keeps him a tad bit busier than it really does.

Therefore, he has an excuse lined up to skip his parents’ much-awaited 40th anniversary. This year, Lois is prepared to go all out for the celebration, eager to bring the romance in her marriage herself for a change. During the preparation for the big event, she and Hal take a trip to Hugemart, which sees the return of a familiar face: Craig. Thus, between the food bank and the supermarket, the Hulu series remains intentional about expanding upon the franchise’s worldbuilding in unique and distinct ways.

Whaley Professional and Hugemart are Both Fictional Establishments That Highlight the In-Universe Passage of Time

As a sitcom, ‘Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair’ mostly employs fictitious storytelling elements in its narrative. This extends to its worldbuilding locations of Whaley Professional and Hugemart. In real life, there seems to be no direct counterpart for the Whaley Professional food bank or the Hugemart superstore. Both establishments are simply works of fiction, created in the service of the narrative. Interestingly enough, both locations serve a similar purpose in the show. The food bank and the supermarket become instrumental in highlighting the 18-year time jump between the original show and the revival.

Whaley Professional is the food bank where Malcolm works, cementing the character firmly as an adult, instead of a teenager. Instead of the protagonist’s familiar school, the food bank now becomes his primary secondary location, defining his character throughout his adult profession. Furthermore, it stays in line with Malcolm’s childhood and the career expectations he and the narrative had for his future. As a result, it becomes an effective and efficient method of expanding the character and maturing him. On a similar note, the Hugemart occupies an almost identical role in its brief appearance.

One of the defining aspects of the Hugemart remains Craig’s presence in the store. In the original show, the store clerk works at a drugstore, Lucky Aide. However, in the revival of the latter location, a key feature of Lois and her family’s lives seems to have shut down. Their closing has at least some connection to the fact that the building mysteriously burned down shortly after Craig was denied a promotion. This extensive worldbuilding around something so intrinsic to the central character’s regular routine allows for the revival series to feel real and lived-in despite the drastic time jump. Ultimately, this becomes a key feature of both these fictional locations.

Read More: Where Was Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair Filmed?