Man vs Bee Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Netflix’s comedy series ‘Man vs Bee’ follows Trevor Bingley, a house sitter who looks after Christian and Nina’s mansion and their dog Cupcake in the absence of the couple. At the mansion, a bee starts to disturb Trevor. The series progresses through the mishaps that happen when the house sitter attempts to put an end to the insect’s life. Created by Rowan Atkinson and William Davies, the show originally released in June 2022.

The series received favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike, garnering praises for Rowan Atkinson’s performance as Trevor and the well-crafted comedy sequences. The first season of the show ends without definitely concluding Trevor and the bee’s storyline. Naturally, the admirers of the show must be looking forward to the updates regarding the prospects of a sophomore season. Here’s everything you need to know!

Man vs Bee Season 2 Release Date

‘Man vs Bee’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on June 24, 2022, on Netflix. The first season comprises nine episodes with a runtime of 10-19 minutes each.

As far as the second round is concerned, let us share what we know. Netflix has not yet released an official statement regarding the future of the series. Since the show is not billed as a miniseries, a second season is indeed possible. When asked about the prospects of a second round, the director of the show David Kerr acknowledged the scope of the same happening. “Both man and bee survive [at the end of season 1]. So yeah, the possibility [of season 2 happening] is there… ultimately, it comes down to Rowan, who will rarely be rushed into anything,” Kerr told Variety.

If the performance of the first season meets the expectations of Netflix and Atkinson is up for doing another round, we will likely see the sophomore season getting greenlit. If renewed soon, we can expect ‘Man vs Bee’ season 2 to release sometime in Q2 2024.

Man vs Bee Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season of the show follows Trevor’s attempts to kill the bee when it becomes an unbearable nemesis to him. After trying several unsuccessful methods, he lures the bee into a wooden structure and bombs the same. When the bee survives the explosion, he uses fire to kill it, only for the mansion to catch fire. He gets imprisoned for the damages he caused to Christian and Nina’s assets. At the prison, he overhears a burglar saying that he was paid by Christian for stealing the house owner’s fake artworks to commit insurance fraud. Trevor reports the same and Christian gets arrested. Trevor, after his release from prison, goes on a vacation with his daughter Maddy. The bee returns to disturb him and Trevor retries to kill it.

The potential second season of the show may follow the bee, possibly still unsettling Trevor. After a “bee-interrupted” vacation, he may try to mend his relationship with Maddy. We may see Trevor doing a new job, only to get disturbed by the bee again. After several failed attempts, he may go to new lengths to kill the bee, which will likely result in more mishaps. We can expect to see Trevor’s patience getting tested severely by the insect again in the potential second season.

