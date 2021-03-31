‘Manifest’ returns with another season, which means we might finally get some clarity about Flight 828’s disappearance. The ending of the previous season left us hanging, especially because Zeke outlives his death date as he follows the Calling. This can be either be a coincidence, or he actually might have shockingly defeated death. The upcoming season will also put Michaela in a difficult spot regarding her love life, and Saanvi, on the other hand, will try to elude the police. Without further ado, let us take you into the details for ‘Manifest’ Season 3 Episode 1!

Manifest Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Manifest’ Season 3 Episode 1 Is scheduled to release on April 1, 2021, at 8/7c on NBC. Every episode has a runtime of about 43 minutes.

Where to Watch Manifest Season 3 Episode 1 Online?

The season premiere of ‘Manifest’ can be watched on NBC at the date and time mentioned above. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can use the NBC site to stream the episode. Another cable-free option is adding the NBC pack to your Hulu subscription to stream the episodes of ‘Manifest.’ You can alternatively watch the show on live TV platforms like Direct TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. The episodes can also be bought or rented on Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV.

Manifest Season 3 Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode of ‘Manifest’ Season 3 is called ‘Tailfin.’ Season 3 will open after three long months since the finale of season 2. Fans can expect to see Ben heading on an international mission with Vance to seek a clue that may finally unlock the mystery of Flight 828. Meanwhile, intense calling will lead newlyweds Michaela and Zeke on an adventure of their own. Saanvi will attempt to forget her past sins. We will also be introduced to a new character. Apart from that, the truth about Flight 828’s disappearance might finally be revealed.

There are more questions about Zeke’s unexpected recovery that the episode might provide answers to. We don’t know if he is alive because he followed the Calling. He is expected to move into a new place with Michaela. But she will still have unresolved feelings for Jared, and that chapter in her life will open once again. But it is also certain that Jared will meet a new person, and he might fall in love with her. There is another person from Grace’s side of the family who will enter the show. Meanwhile, Saanvi will be sought by the police as they investigate the Major’s death. But Vance might be on her side, which somehow will put her at an advantage. Here’s a trailer for you to watch!

Read More: Where is Manifest Filmed?