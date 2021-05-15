The ninth episode of ‘Manifest’ season 3 follows Saanvi, Mick, and Ben, whose respective Callings somehow seem to represent something that could reveal the mystery of Flight 828. Saanvi comes clean about her encounter with the Mayor, expecting Mick to arrest her. But she decides to give Saanvi some time. If you missed the previous episode, you could skim through the comprehensive recap we have provided. To know more about what the next episode has in store, you can go through the details for ‘Manifest’ season 3 episode 10!

Manifest Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Manifest’ season 3 episode 10 is scheduled to premiere on May 20, 2021, at 8/7c on NBC. The show usually releases new episodes every Thursday, and each one is around 43 minutes long.

Where to Watch Manifest Season 3 Episode 10 Online?

Fans of the show can watch ‘Manifest’ season 3 episode 10 as and when it airs on NBC if your TV is backed up by a cable connection. Apart from that, you can visit NBC’s official website or the NBC app to watch the episode sometime after it premieres on the network. Hulu subscribers can include the NBC pack to their subscription and watch the episodes of ‘Manifest’ here. More cable-free options include streaming it live on DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. To rent or purchase the episodes on-demand, you can go to Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV.

Manifest Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers

The upcoming episode 10 of ‘Manifest’ season 3 is titled ‘Compass Calibration.’ In the episode, Ben will follow the Calling of a vulnerable Passenger as it leads him to an enemy. Michaela will chance upon a “dangerous arsenal of 828 hate.” The mystery of the flight is likewise going to keep unfolding with new developments that we believe will add up to reveal the entire story. Meanwhile, Angelina will alarmingly put her connection with Eden to the test. Finally, a natural disaster of sorts will influence Saanvi to make a bold decision. She will be stuck on the edge of a grand proclamation regarding the flight or face a threat that could tear apart the mystery of 828. Here’s a promo for the next episode!

Manifest Season 3 Episode 9 Recap

In the ninth episode of ‘Manifest’ season 3, titled ‘Bogey,’ Saanvi and the team are at Eureka projecting a simulator on a fragment of Noah’s Ark. Still, they don’t find anything valuable, after which Saanvi goes in for one last try. She starts to bleed from her eyes, which is the same Calling that comes to Mick. He additionally sees a dark cloud over Eureka while Ben has a Calling of a flood. In the end, they see a lion with bleeding eyes. Olive thinks it is warning them against a lie being told.

Saanvi opens up about her incident with the Mayor, which automatically improves her health. She gives herself up for arrest, but Mick lets her heal by giving her more time. Another interpretation suggests that the Calling included Al Zuras’ journal, which has a cryptic message about saving a lifeboat. To stop it from sinking, some people might have to leave the boat. Saanvi manages to manipulate the driftwood during the same time when Troy and his partner record a seismic earthquake at Eureka. Olive is furious at Angelina for trying to steal her life and tells her to leave.

