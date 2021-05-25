The tenth episode of ‘Manifest’ season 3 puts Mick in a moral dilemma regarding Saanvi. She does not want her to bear the consequences of the Major’s death. Yet to honor her Callings along with the law, she needs to sideline her feelings. Elsewhere, Ben finds a surviving passenger who leads him to an estranged family in danger. For a detailed refresher on the latest episode, you can go through the recap section. If you’re curious about what lies ahead, here’s everything we know about the upcoming ‘Manifest’ season 3 episode 11!

Manifest Season 3 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Manifest’ season 3 episode 11 is scheduled to release on June 3, 2021, at 8/7c on NBC. New episodes usually drop on the network every Thursday, and each one is around 43 minutes long.

Where to Watch Manifest Season 3 Episode 11 Online?

If you want to watch ‘Manifest’ season 3 episode 11, you can tune in to NBC at the timeslot mentioned above, provided your TV is backed up by a cable connection. You can also watch the episode on NBC’s official website or the NBC app shortly after it premieres on the network. Hulu subscribers can include the NBC pack to their subscription and watch the episodes of ‘Manifest’ here. More cable-free options include streaming it live on DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. To rent or purchase the episodes on-demand, you can go to Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV.

Manifest Season 3 Episode 11 Spoilers

The upcoming episode 11 of ‘Manifest’ season 3 is titled ‘Duty Free.’ The next episode will focus on Ben, as he bears the consequences of his actions. But his wife Grace will insufferably find herself in the middle, and their marriage will be put to the test. Meanwhile, Michaela will make a tough decision regarding Saanvi’s dark secret that might put her behind bars. Finally, Cal will follow his intuition and provide help to an outcast. Whatever the outcome, we think it might have something to do with a Calling. Here’s the promo for the next episode!

Manifest Season 3 Episode 10 Recap

The tenth episode of ‘Manifest’ season 3 is titled ‘Compass Calibration.’ In the episode, Cal gets burned by the vision of a volcano inside his snow globe as he touches it. During a conversation between Mick and Zeke, she tells him the truth about Saanvi killing the Major. Zeke advises her to honor the purpose of the Callings and take her into custody.

Meanwhile, Grace and Ben decide to boycott Angelina because of her fight with Olive. Amidst all this commotion, an earthquake strikes New York City. Angelina is almost about to be crushed under a fan but is saved when Eden calls her name. This makes Beverly think that Eden might be her guardian angel. But that theory rules out when Beverly purposefully sets fire to Angelina’s room and Eden doesn’t save her. Ben tries to help a passenger of 828 and takes her to the auto shop of Cody, an anti-828er. During the fight that follows, the survivor, Astrid, knocks him down, and after he wakes up, Cody refuses to give them information about his son, who, according to Astrid, is dying.

On the other hand, Mick finds Cody’s ex-wife at a store she works in. Her ex-husband has kidnapped their son. In the end, they find him, but Ben is arrested for almost murdering Cody in the process. Saanvi steals the driftwood after Vance refuses to cooperate with her. She takes it to a fissure that the earthquake birthed, after which it dries up. Mick arrives to arrest Saanvi, but the woman in question seems to have disappeared!

