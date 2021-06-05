In the latest episode of ‘Manifest’ season 3, Ben is arrested for assaulting Cody Weber, and Grace is at her wit’s end. Saanvi and the others receive a joint Calling hinting that they’ll all die in a fire. So she tries to convince Vance to curtail his tests in Eureka, believed to be the source of the disaster. For a detailed take on episode 11, you can check out the recap laid out at the bottom. Viewers anticipating the next episode can dive into the particulars for ‘Manifest’ season 3 episode 12!

Manifest Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Manifest’ season 3 episode 12 is set to premiere on June 10, 2021, at 8/7c on NBC. Two episodes are set to release back to back, with the season finale titled ‘Mayday: Part 2’ airing right after episode 12. Every episode of the show is around 43 minutes long.

Where to Watch Manifest Season 3 Episode 12 Online?

If you want to watch ‘Manifest’ season 3 episode 12 live on TV, you can tune in to NBC at the timeslot mentioned above. You can even watch it later on NBC’s official website or the NBC app in case you skip the original broadcast. If you’re subscribed to Hulu, adding the NBC pack to your plan will allow you to watch the episodes here. You can also live-stream the show on DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Another option is to either buy or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV.

Manifest Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers

The upcoming episode 12 of ‘Manifest’ season 3 is titled ‘Mayday: Part 1.’ The season finale is almost here, which means that the penultimate episode might be highly revelatory. Olive will be reunited with the Stones, but their happiness will be interrupted by news about Cal running away. More problems are set to arise when Michaela does her best to save the passengers from an alarming threat, but her relationship with Jared is affected in the process.

Elsewhere, Ben and Saanvi will join forces to help a loved one regardless of the conditions imposed by Eureka. There will be another obscure Calling hitting Michaela, who takes Zeke’s help to stop a passenger from committing a violent crime. Finally, Jared and Vance will race to save someone they love, but the secrets between them could blow up their partnership. Here’s the promo for the next episode!

Manifest Season 3 Episode 11 Recap

In ‘Manifest’ season 3 episode 11, titled ‘Duty Free,’ Ben suffers the consequences of repeatedly assaulting Cody Weber. He is sent to prison, where Grace visits him. She thinks he has overstepped his boundaries, and now, the emotional distance between them is too big. But she still hopes for his release and wants to convince the judge to cut him some slack. The judge is annoyed with the commotion created by the Flight 828 case, which reduces Ben’s chances of having an easy trial. Finally, the bail is set for half a million, and Grace uses her savings in the restaurant deposit.

Meanwhile, Mick, Ben, Cal, and Angelina have a joint Calling where they see themselves in flames. When Saanvi learns that it is related to the experiments being conducted at Eureka, she begs Vance to stop the research. He instead fires her for stealing the driftwood. Meanwhile, Mick quits her job after the Captain demotes her to desk duty. Grace is about to put the 828 Callings to rest, but Mick advises her to keep going.

Furthermore, Angelina is now hiding in Cal’s room after being kicked out by Grace. Finally, the group concludes that the Calling is interfering with their tests on the tail fin. Ben, Mick, and Saanvi are now forced to quit the experiments.

Read More: Where is Manifest Filmed?