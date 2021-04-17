The fourth episode of ‘Manifest’ is about the group trying to listen to a new set of callings and navigate their way into or out of it. Vance is being interrogated by the NSA, which leads to the disclosure of a secret that was previously hidden from him. If you want to jog your memories, you can dive into the recap section. In case you’re updated and are looking for the details of ‘Manifest’ season 3 episode 4, we have got your back.

Manifest Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Manifest’ season 3 episode 4 is scheduled to release on April 22, 2021, at 8/7c on NBC. The show has a weekly release pattern of airing one episode every Thursday, and each episode is around 43 minutes long.

Where to Watch Manifest Season 3 Episode 4 Online?

‘Manifest’ season 3 episode 4 can be watched on NBC at the timeslot mentioned above, provided you have a cable network. If you don’t, you can enjoy the episode on NBC’s official website or the NBC app. More cable-free options include adding the NBC pack to your Hulu subscription to stream the episodes of ‘Manifest.’ You can also watch the show on live TV platforms like Direct TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Another option is to buy or purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV.

Manifest Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Tailspin.’ The official synopsis outlined by the network is as follows: “Ben and Saanvi join forces with Vance in his newest venture to understand Flight 828. Michaela and Zeke adjust to their new home life together, but pivot in order to aid a non-passenger with a looming Death Date of their own. Olive gets a taste of heartwarming normalcy with a very Manifest prom.”

It will be interesting to see how Vance fares in episode 4. In the previous episode, Vance is taken into a secure area and made to watch something related to the incident. It is highly likely that Ben, Saavi, and Vance will start digging into the matter, and we might slowly be let into crucial information that must’ve not been discussed or shown before. Here’s the promo for the next episode!

Manifest Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

The third episode of ‘Manifest,’ titled ‘Wingman,’ kicks off with Vance meeting up with the NSA who interrogates him. He keeps his mouth shut about Flight 828 and his trip to Cuba. Ben has to find the junkies to know that his family is okay. He gets a calling and wonders what it might be about. On the other hand, Michaela gets a calling about her best friend Evie, who had died. Bean approaches Eagan to protect the man he saw in his calling. He thinks the visual might be from a museum.

They find and play a DVD marked “Michaela,” which contains a video of Evie’s father who has left his house or Michaela. She realizes that Pete is supposed to talk to Angelina, so she rings her up. Pete learns that he is supposed to be with her. Grace talks to a disappointed Tarik who is sick of taking care of their father. After finding a peacock feather while looking for some artifacts, Olive and Angelina are certain that it is a sign of judgment. Ben and Eagan save the man at the museum. Vance is about to leave the interrogation room when Powell shows him something regarding Flight 828.

Caleb comes home, and one of the meth heads named Kory also shows up. Michaela follows her calling, which tells her to live with Evie’s mother in the house and take care of her. Eagan secretly uses Ben’s ID to sell artifacts that he found in the museum. He throws away a piece of the Egyptian peacock puzzle, believing that it is useless. Meanwhile, an unknown person is looking at pictures of Ben and Michaela, and back at the Pentagon, Vance sees something.

