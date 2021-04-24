The fourth episode of ‘Manifest’ season 3 gives us a chance to piece together the puzzle of Flight 828. Vance joins the government, which becomes a subject of suspicion. For a descriptive take on the previous episode, you can visit the recap section. In case you want to know more about the upcoming episode, here are the details of ‘Manifest’ season 3 episode 5!

Manifest Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Manifest’ season 3 episode 5 is scheduled to release on April 29, 2021, at 8/7c on NBC. The fifth episode will be followed up directly with episode 6 (titled ‘Graveyard Spiral’) at 9/8c the same night, and each episode is around 43 minutes long.

Where to Watch Manifest Season 3 Episode 5 Online?

If you want to watch ‘Manifest’ season 3 episode 5 as it airs, you can switch on your TV sets and tune in to NBC at the timeslot mentioned above, provided you have a cable connection. You can otherwise find the episode on NBC’s official website or the NBC app. You can even add the NBC pack to your Hulu subscription to stream the episodes of ‘Manifest,’ in case the other options don’t work out. There are live TV platforms available like Direct TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV, where you can watch the show. Another option is to rent or purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV.

Manifest Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Water Landing,’ which might answer some questions related to the water accident on the death date. Michaela will have a premonition that sends her towards the direction of a fugitive. Ben will try to connect and form trust with an unexpected person. There is another discovery to be made due to Olivie’s relationship with Levi, while Jared and Drea will learn secrets that might be cathartic. On the other hand, Saanvi will face a dilemma, possibly related to the events revolving around Flight 828 that will have dire consequences for the Eureka project. You can watch the promo for the upcoming episode below!

Manifest Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

The fourth episode of ‘Manifest’ season 3, titled ‘Tailspin,’ curiously revolves around the mystery of Flight 828, and we get fresh updates about the whole case. Ben, Saanvi, and Mic try their best to develop theories that might fit the puzzle. Vance’s team then discovers that the tail fin is an original part of 828, and this crucial piece had teleported to the bottom of the sea the night that Zeke cheated his death date along with Saanvi killing the Major. Ben is suspicious about Vance working for the government again. He is possibly trying to protect Saanvi from being exposed.

Meanwhile, Vance’s informant warns him about Jared and his intentions, although he is dedicated to solving the case. The episode also digs into the theory concerning Osiris, the god of the underworld who was resurrected after his death. Olive and Angelina discuss Osiris’ wife, Isis, who desperately tried to bring him back to life, the entire scenario of which can be compared to Ben, Grace, and Eden.

Mic and Zeke are invested in helping Pete follow a Calling. They’re confident that it is possible to beat the death date, even though Pete is in prison. The Calling reveals that Pete was pushed by his high school coach to sell drugs, resulting in one of his teammates getting killed. Zeke is also in some unusual mind state where he can feel what someone else is going through, and we think it might be related to him beating the death date.

Read More: Where is Manifest Filmed?