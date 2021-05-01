The latest episode of ‘Manifest’ season 3 wraps its head around the mystery of Flight 828, but this time, the focus is upon the passengers who have returned. It has also been teased that the “returned” were actually supposed to die that day. Moreover, Saanvi, Ben, and Michaela are transported to the plane as the result of a vision initiated by a brand new Calling. In case you want to know more about the episode, there is a detailed recap laid out at the bottom. For those of you who want details about the upcoming episode, here’s everything we know about ‘Manifest’ season 3 episode 7!

Manifest Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Manifest’ season 3 episode 7 is scheduled to premiere on May 6, 2021, at 8/7c on NBC. The 7th episode will be followed directly by episode 8 (titled ‘Destination Unknown’) at 9/8c the same night, and each episode has a runtime of around 43 minutes.

Where to Watch Manifest Season 3 Episode 7 Online?

To watch ‘Manifest’ season 3 episode 7 on TV, you can tune in to NBC at the timeslot mentioned above, provided you’re subscribed to an active cable network. You can also find the episode online on NBC’s official website or the NBC app. The show can also be live-streamed on Direct TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. You can also rent or purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV.

Manifest Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers

As the case of the “returned” continues to overwhelm everyone, there are other developments that are slowly falling into place like pieces of a puzzle. The previous Calling featuring Ben, Michaela, and Saanvi on a crashed plane, suggests that something dark is about to descend upon the group, which we might get to witness in the upcoming episode, titled ‘Precious Cargo.’ In the episode, Mick will be skeptical about Ben’s increasing interest in the Eureka Project. A new adversarial group will come into the picture and question Ben’s suspicious ways to get closer to the mystery of the flight. Meanwhile, Saanvi will make a remarkable scientific discovery that will change things for good. Yet, the same cannot be said for Angelina, who will have an emotional outburst. Here’s a promo for the upcoming two episodes!

Manifest Season 3 Episode 6 Recap

In the sixth episode of ‘Manifest’ season 3, titled ‘Graveyard Spiral,’ the case of the “Return trip” continues to baffle us. When the group finds out that their lives are bound to be destroyed by the death date, Saanvi decides to run an operation on herself, thinking she could save them. But Saanvi, along with Ben and Michaela, gets a Calling that takes them to the plane. The Calling reveals that not all of the passengers died in their seats. They see Adrian standing outside.

This might somehow be in tune with Olive and TJ discovering a record pertaining to a miraculous case. The story is of 16th-century scholar Yusuf Al-Zuras, who returned after being stranded at sea for ten long years. But they don’t know when he died. In case he passed away ten years after his return, the death date could be credible. On the other hand, Grace is alarmingly concerned about the world being aware of an 828 baby existing, and her defenses tell her to declare that the baby belongs to Danny. Her fear is legitimate because of two Callings implying that the child might be in danger. But Ben refuses to go through with her plan.

Read More: Where is Manifest Filmed?