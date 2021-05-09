The eighth episode of ‘Manifest’ season 3 follows Saanvi, Ben, Vance, and Dr. Gupta as they attempt to make sense out of their findings of the sapphire and the driftwood. Vance is wary of Ben and cautions Saanvi to keep her readings to herself. Ben gets a disturbing Calling about the passengers of the flight. Fans of the show can catch up on the latest happenings through the summary laid out in the recap section. To learn more about what lies ahead, you can go through the particulars for ‘Manifest’ season 3 episode 9!

Manifest Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Manifest’ season 3 episode 9 is scheduled to air on May 13, 2021, at 8/7c on NBC. The show typically drops new episodes every Thursday, and each one is around 43 minutes long.

Where to Watch Manifest Season 3 Episode 9 Online?

If you want to watch ‘Manifest’ season 3 episode 9 on TV, you can tune in to NBC at the timeslot mentioned above. You can also stream the episode on NBC’s official website or the NBC app shortly after it drops on the original network. If you’re on Hulu, you can add the NBC pack to your subscription and watch the episodes of ‘Manifest.’ Another option for people who have gone cable-free is to watch the show live on platforms like DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. You can even rent or purchase the episodes on-demand through Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV.

Manifest Season 3 Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Bogey.’ In the episode, Ben will encounter a deceitful enemy from the past. Ben and Michaela’s next Calling might turn out to be extremely overwhelming because of the return of this character. Mick and Zeke will attend a dinner party with Jared and his new girlfriend. But it will be curbed by a Calling revolving around the Stone siblings. They must protect and save one of their own. Furthermore, Olive’s friendship with Levi will deepen yet be tested against adversity. From the synopsis, it is clear that the next episode will put a lot of pressure on existing relationships. Here’s a promo for the next episode!

Manifest Season 3 Episode 8 Recap

In the eighth episode of ‘Manifest’ season 3, titled ‘Destination Unknown,’ Saanvi and Dr. Gupta get together with Ben and Vance to discuss their findings of the sapphire. The driftwood from the Vatican also enters the picture as it has traces of the same compound and was found at Mount Ararat. This means that it might be a piece of Noah’s Ark. Vance makes it clear that Saanvi cannot talk about their findings in front of Ben. Ben’s Calling reveals several passenger photos catching fire. Mick touches an Al-Zuras card of a volcano erupting which burns her hand.

They find one of the passengers, Rachel, and learn that her ex-husband remarried her sister, Hannah, during those five years that Rachel remained missing. Through Mick’s observations, they discover that Jonas was an abusive husband to Rachel. His second marriage has also followed suit. Jonas visits Rachel’s workplace, and just as she is about to kill him, Ben interrupts. He stops her from destroying the lives of the other passengers with interconnected destinies. Zeke can sense Mick’s jealousy over Jared and The Major’s daughter Sarah’s relationship. Meanwhile, Angelina is slowly adjusting herself to Olive’s place. Cal takes a look at Tarik’s snowglobe and watches the volcano erupt.

